Lisa Vanderpump Gets Candid About Ariana Madix & Scandoval

Lisa Vanderpump has been one of the least vocal “Vanderpump Rules” stars in the wake of the Scandoval but she praised Ariana Madix for her strength and resilience after her very public breakup with Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump and Madix were at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29, 2023, as guests of the Daily Mail and she spoke about feeling responsible for the public ups and downs of the stars of her show. “I’m happy to be a mentor to these young people and support them when they need it,” she told E! News on the red carpet. “Because I also feel that I kind of invited them into this very complicated forum.”

She said it was one thing for the cast’s lives to be public when they were thriving and successful but another thing entirely when they were going through difficult times. “When your heart is broken — and I get goosebumps when I talk about that — to have it publicly displayed all over the world, the humiliation,” she shared. “I just love to see her come back — take a minute — but then come back stronger. I think that’s what life’s about. It’s not how hard you fall, it’s how many times you get up. So cheers to that.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ariana Madix Said She’d Learned a Lot About Herself Recently

Madix also briefly spoke about her start to the year and said she’d “learned recently that I can handle anything that’s thrown at me in life,” she told E! News. “I think that that was something I was always scared of.”

Madix added that Vanderpump had been a great source of support and strength for her and said the former RHOBH star had helped her gain a good sense of self-confidence. “She’s like my fairy godmother,” Madix smiled.

The Scandoval Was Mentioned at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner & Ariana Madix Had a Big Reaction to It

Scandoval mentioned at #WHCD. President Biden knows who Ariana Madix is omg 💀 pic.twitter.com/g9CA409dQQ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 30, 2023

In addition to Madix and Vanderpump’s presence at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, their co-star Lala Kent was in attendance as a guest of the Los Angeles Times.

In one particularly shocking moment, host Roy Wood Jr. referenced the “Scandoval” without mentioning Sandoval by name. The Daily Show correspondent brought up the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal during a bit about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News. “Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” the comedian said. “Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules.'” The camera then cut to Madix, who appeared stunned at the reference and laughed while covering her mouth.

Sandoval criticized the news cycle for blowing up the story of his breakup with Madix and affair with Raquel Leviss during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. He said he didn’t understand why it got so huge and made national news considering he’s a reality show star and not a bigger-name celebrity. “I mean, CNN’s covering this? CNN? I watch CNN, I don’t wanna watch this s*** on f****** CNN,” he exclaimed to Mandel.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’