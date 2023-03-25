RHOBH Alum Says Lisa Vanderpump’s Tweet Cued Social Media Users to ‘Attack’ Her

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. During a March 2023 appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” Arroyave asserted she disapproved of Sandoval’s decision to be unfaithful while in a relationship with Ariana Madix. She then jokingly stated RHOBH alum, Lisa Vanderpump, an executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules,” “probably paid Raquel to do this.”

Vanderpump responded to Arroyave’s comment in a March 15 Twitter post, that read, “I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…#fake-news.” While recording the March 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave suggested she did not appreciate Vanderpump’s tweet. She stated she believed her former co-star’s post prompted social media users to criticize her.

“By this tweet I am cueing anybody that has a dog or a flower as an Instagram pic to go and attack Teddi,” stated the 41-year-old.

She then asserted that “whenever [Vanderpump] publicly does these things, it’s so that then she opens up the form of communication to go after that other person.”

Arroyave also clarified that she “clearly was making a joke that [Vanderpump] paid [Sandoval and Leviss] to do it.” She noted, however, that she believes “anyone on a reality show is paid to cause s***.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared She Has Gotten Threatening Messages

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, Arroyave made similar comments regarding her quip about Vanderpump. She claimed she has gotten intense backlash from Bravo fans who were unhappy about her joke.

“I love Bravo fans, I think how passionate they are is obviously why ‘Two Ts’ is so successful, but it feels like my words will continue to get twisted, and when people will come at you and say, ‘I wish you weren’t alive, I wish you died! They get brutal with even the words they say. ‘You’re a waste of c**,'” said the 41-year-old.

She explained she agrees fans are “entitled” to not find her quips humorous. She asserted, however, that she will not accept criticism unless it “is logical.”

“If you’re saying my mother was a dumb woman to ever get pregnant with me because I’m disgusting on this earth? I don’t know if you really have a leg to stand on there. I’m not really taking your feedback,” stated the mother of three.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump in November 2022

Vanderpump and Arroyave have been at odds since the RHOBH season 9 drama involving Dorit Kemsley’s former rescue dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, known as “puppygate.” During a November 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Arroyave gave an update on her relationship with the restaurateur.

She explained that she would not “necessarily say [they] made amends,” but asserted they have “made peace that [they] don’t need to talk about it anymore.”

“We have moved past that discussion,” said the former RHOBH star.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.