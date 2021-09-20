PHOTOS: Lisa Vanderpump Throws Elegant Pink & Blue Baby Shower for Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Lisa Vanderpump hosted Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin at her home for an elegant baby shower over the weekend. The former “Real Housewives” star shared photos from the event on her Instagram page on September 19, 2021.

Bass and Turchin are expecting boy-girl twins later this year, according to People magazine. The couple announced the big news back in June. The babies are due in November 2021.

“We had been talking about having a family since we met. We’ve been together for 10 years. We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael’s a twin — he’s a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, ‘Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.’ It was a no-brainer,” Bass told People.

Vanderpump, who revealed that she will serve as a godmother to the Bass-Turchin twins, pulled out all the stops for the soiree, which was held in her backyard.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump Arranged Blue & Pink Floral Centerpieces, Balloons & More

Vanderpump shared a few photos from the baby shower, including some close-ups of the table that she had decorated for the event. The dads-to-be looked very happy as they posed for photos. Bass wore a long-sleeve, purple, botton-down shirt, while Turchin wore a pink, short-sleeve top. Both guys had on sunglasses in all the photos that Vanderpump posted.

The long table was filled with pink roses and blue hydrangea in silver vases. There were fancy, tall candle pillars and succulents filling in some of the empty spaces. The centerpieces ran the length of the table.

The plates and bowels were also shades of cream and pink, which complemented the floral arrangements.

At the cake table, there were pink, blue, and white balloons along with another larger floral centerpiece that complimented the flowers on the main dining table.

Bass & Turchin Are Excited to Be Having a Boy & a Girl

When asked by People magazine how they were feeling about welcoming both a boy and a girl, Bass and Turchin both seemed equally excited.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this,” Bass told the outlet.

“And hopefully this’ll become more affordable. Because especially with so many gay families, they end up spending so much of their money, all their savings, for that one try and it doesn’t work. It’s like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’ So hopefully it moves in that direction where it becomes attainable for everyone,” Turchin added.

READ NEXT: Did Erika Jayne Get Into a ‘Physical Altercation’ at the ‘RHOBH’ Reunion?