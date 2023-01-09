Lisa Vanderpump Dragged by Her Former Co-Star

Lisa Vanderpump was dragged by her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star. Shortly after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the show, TMZ caught up with Rinna’s BFF Erika Jayne, who weighed in on the news — and the possibility of a Vanderpump return.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine. While fans had mixed reactions to the news, there is one person who is pretty update — and that’s Erika Jayne.

Erika told TMZ that Rinna is the “G.O.A.T.” and that Bravo won’t have any success replacing her, even if they bring back an old favorite, such as Vanderpump. Erika went on to slam Vanderpump, calling her a “coward.”

Erika Doesn’t Like That Vanderpump Skipped the Season 9 Reunion

After a major falling out with one of her good friends, Kyle Richards, and having a tough season with some of the other women, including Lisa Rinna, who accused Vanderpump of setting people up on the show, Vanderpump decided not to attend the season 9 reunion.

The decision was frustrating for many of the RHOBH stars who did attend the reunion as many were hoping that Vanderpump would face the music. And it’s something that Erika hasn’t forgotten.

When TMZ asked the reality star if Vanderpump could return to the show now that Rinna is gone, she didn’t hold her opinion back.

“She’s a coward that ran away and couldn’t show up for the reunion, and so I don’t think that’s a good fit,” Erika said. She took it a step further when asked about Rinna’s nemesis Kathy Hilton, praising the part-time star.

“Kathy Hilton showed up to the reunion. And I respect that,” Erika told TMZ. “Because she came to play.”

Many Fans Want Vanderpump Back on RHOBH

Regardless of how Erika might feel about Vanderpump’s possible return to RHOBH, many fans would like to see her return. Vanderpump was an OG member of the franchise, but left after nine seasons.

“Oh wow holy f***, hell has actually finally frozen. This is the most chic news I’ve heard all week! Now bring LVP back and really put the cat amongst the pigeons,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Rinna’s RHOBH departure.

“I’m doing backflips for the first time ever in my life!!! The evil ‘I feel so inadequate you must look at me & you must love meeeee!!’ is gone!!! Is LVP coming back?” someone else asked, adding the fingers crossed emoji.

“COME HOME LVP!!!!!!!!!” a third Redditor wrote.

Similar comments have been taking over fan groups on Facebook and comments on fan pages on Instagram. Vanderpump has been mum on a potential return to the series, but she did respond to Rinna’s exit.

“Ding dong,” she tweeted after the news was announced.

