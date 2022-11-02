Lisa Vanderpump Shares Rare Photo With Her Dad

Lisa Vanderpump has been on reality TV since 2010, first on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and then on “Vanderpump Rules.” In recent years, she also starred in a couple of spinoffs: The dinner party series, “Overserved,” and “Vanderpump Dogs.”

Over the years, fans have met Vanderpump’s family, including her husband, Ken Todd, their kids Pandora and Max, and even their many dogs, most notably Giggy, the couple’s popular Pomeranian who died in 2020.

But because Vanderpump grew up in England, fans know less about her family from across the pond. The restaurant owner recently traveled to her childhood home and shared a rare photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Posed for a Photo With Her Father, John Vanderpump

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, in October 2022, Vanderpump, 62, posed outdoors with her father, John Vanderpump. The father-daughter duo stood side by side, and the Bravo star smiled widely as her dad looked at the camera. Vanderpump’s father has white hair and a beard, and he wore a plaid button-up shirt as he posed with his famous daughter.

“Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives…Home now,” Vanderpump captioned the photo.

Fans reacted in the comment section to note that Vanderpump looks a lot like her father.

“Aw I do think you look a lot like you Daddy. He looks so happy you’re home with him – thanks so much for sharing this photo,” one fan wrote. “Precious moments, spending time with family,” another added.

According to The Daily Mail, Lisa Vanderpump is the youngest child of John and Jean Vanderpump. The future TV star grew up in Dulwich, south London, and her father worked as a creative advertising director.

Lisa Vanderpump once revealed that she got into acting and TV commercials at a young age to give herself a better financial life. “My parents gave me a great upbringing but they didn’t give me anything financially, so I’ve always had autonomy in my life,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Mother & Brother Died 1 Year Apart

Vanderpump has experienced a lot of sadness in recent years. In 2018, her only sibling, Mark, died at age 59.

According to People, Vanderpump’s older brother was found unresponsive at his Gloucester, England home on April 30, 2018, and died at the hospital the following day from drug toxicity. During an episode of RHOBH that was filmed just a few months after the tragedy, Vanderpump described her late brother as her “partner in crime growing up.”

“We did use to torture each other all the time,” she joked, before adding, “Whatever happened, it was just the two of us.”

It was also revealed that Vanderpump’s brother introduced her to her future husband Ken.

Just one year after her older brother’s death, Vanderpump experienced another loss when her mom, Jean, passed away suddenly. Vanderpump later revealed that her mother died from deep vein thrombosis, per Hollywood Life. Jean Vanderpump was 84 at the time of her death in 2019.

