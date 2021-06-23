Former RHOBH Star Shades Lisa Vanderpump, Claims Star Was ‘The Coldest’

As former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump once said, “I might listen, but I’m not so interested.” And, it looks like wasn’t too interested in Dana Wilkey and her $25,000 sunglasses.

During a new interview with Page Six, former RHOBH “friend of” Wilkey spilled the tea on what it was really like working with Vanderpump, revealing that the star was “the coldest” and least welcoming.

“The person who was the coldest was Lisa Vanderpump in terms of trying to interact with her because, see, a lot of people don’t get this, but, insider scoop: If you want to block someone out of the show and make it hard for them as talent, all you have to do is not talk to them or include them in the drama,” Wilkey told Page Six on June 23, 2021.

Wilkey continued, explaining, “So, the women who are going to respond to this question, they’re always going to answer it like, ‘Well, who was really nice to me in the beginning was …’ because that means they were willing to include them in the drama so they could be part of the show.”

The former star also likened being on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to being on the show “Survivor.” Wilkey told the outlet, “I know that’s not going to be popular, but that’s the truth. But maybe that was survival of the fittest. I mean, you know, it is like ‘Survivor’ being on that show.”

Other Celebrities Have Said Similar of Vanderpump

It seems like Wilkey isn’t the only one to have had this issue with Vanderpump. During an October 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, actress Sarah Paulson detailed her less-than-pleasant encounter with Vanderpump.

“I met her once at a party and she wasn’t that nice to me,” Paulson admitted to the outlet at the time. “Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice.”

During the interview, Paulson also said that she wouldn’t miss Vanderpump on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” Paulson said. ”I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won’t miss her.”

Vanderpump Says She ‘Doesn’t Really Think’ About Her Former RHOBH Castmates

During a March 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump admitted that she “doesn’t really think” about her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates anymore.

“I don’t really mention them — and it’s not because I’m trying to avoid it,” Vanderpump told the outlet at the time. “It’s because I don’t really think about them. The lion doesn’t care what the sheep were doing.”

During the interview, Vanderpump also revealed that by the end, the show had gotten “too mean” for her. “It got too mean, and they’re coming at me and yelling at me and accusing me,” Vanderpump said. “Sure, yeah. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to Radar Online to give a story? Said no one, ever.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c p.m. on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Claims Cast Was Left ‘In The Dark’ About New VPR Season