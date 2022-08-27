Lisa Vanderpump Mourns ‘Unexpected’ Death of Loved One

On August 27, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump announced the death of her miniature horse Rosé and how the entire family was grieving.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star tweeted, “Such sadness today at villa rosa…Our little horse rosè passed away unexpectedly last night a frantic dash to hospital after she collapsed.” She added that Rosé’s longtime companion Diamonds was not doing okay and wrote, “Diamonds is crying for her…us too.”

Vanderpump then shared some videos of the two miniature horses, which she gifted to her husband Ken Todd back in 2015.

Vanderpump Bought the 2 Miniature Horses for Her Husband Todd’s 70th Birthday

RHOBH viewers will remember Rosé and Diamonds as they were introduced on the show back in 2015 as Vanderpump’s present for her husband. According to TMZ, after Vanderpump purchased the two miniature ponies, they were flown in by private jet.

Vanderpump has since shared many photos and videos with the two horses, including one in May 2020 that showed her having a watch party with her animals. She’s also shared videos of her ponies during “bath time” at Villa Rosa and the adorable pair have also had some cameos on RHOBH.

The entrepreneur’s website bio shared a quote from Vanderpump saying, “I’ve really adored being a mother; but my children have grown now, so I’ve filled my nest with four-legged furry friends. They are the loves of my life.” In addition to the two miniature ponies, Vanderpump and Todd also share six dogs, seven swans and “a variety of other animals.”

