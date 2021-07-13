Lisa Vanderpump Gets Hit With a Graphic Lawsuit

It looks like former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump is in the doghouse once again.

According to TMZ, Vanderpump’s dog rescue organization, Vanderpump Dog Foundation, is being sued for negligence and fraud after a woman alleged that she contracted worms from her new puppy that she adopted from the foundation in July 2019. In the new lawsuit, the woman claimed that before she took the dog home, she was reassured by the staff at Vanderpump Dogs that the puppy had all of its shots and had been de-wormed, per TMZ.

However, the woman is now alleging that Vanderpump Dogs had given her false immunization records and a false certificate stating that the puppy had been properly de-wormed because when she took the dog home, she noticed her new pet was “expelling large live worms while defecating.” Per TMZ, the woman then alleged that the dog had to be treated for a “serious” worm infection…and so did she.

Shortly after the puppy was treated for the infection, the woman began to feel ill, and over the next few days, she expelled “live worms and eggs from her mouth, vagina and anus,” according to TMZ. After she went to the doctor, the owner was diagnosed with intestinal parasites and had to be given seriously strong medication, and she claims that the whole ordeal has left her “traumatized.”

Vanderpump was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons one through nine.

Vanderpump Ran Into Another Bug Problem This Year

In May 2021, a source alleged to Page Six that they had found bugs in a 2018 batch of Vanderpump’s line of rose, Vanderpump Rosé. According to the outlet, the bottles were shipped to a liquor store in Las Vegas but never made their way to customers after the store found what looked to be like earwigs crawling around in the rosé.

“I recommend everyone thoroughly inspect any bottle of Vanderpump Rosé before purchasing and consuming them,” a source told Page Six at the time.

However, the distributor of the wines, Palm Bay International, told Page Six that they hadn’t heard of this issue before. “This is the first we are learning of it,” a company representative told the outlet at the time. “We stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio and require rigorous standards at the production and bottling facilities that we work with.”

Even though Vanderpump Dogs may have just gotten hit with a lawsuit, it seems like they’re still doing well, as a new spinoff show just premiered on Peacock centered around Vanderpump and the adoption center. The new show is appropriately titled “Vanderpump Dogs.”

“It mainly focuses on the dogs and the people that are adopting them, and it’s the stories about the dogs – how they got there, and how it’s their second chance,” Vanderpump told Dog o’Day in June 2021. “And it’s also about the people and their stories, so it’s basically who’s rescuing who.”

