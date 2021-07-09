Dorit Kemsley Snubs Lisa Vanderpump In New Podcast Interview

As “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards once said, “In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not,” except for Lisa Vanderpump, of course.

During a recent appearance on the “S*** Pig” podcast, Dorit Kemsley took a jab at her old friend, Vanderpump, claiming that the former star still has some sort of “attachment” to the show.

“She’s still stuck in years ago, she has trouble letting go,” Kemsley claimed about Vanderpump. “I think it’s also really difficult for her to throw her hands up and accept that she has fault in anything. Also she doesn’t have control of the situation… It’s very clear that some people just refuse to move on and are stuck on it.”

Kemsley continued, explaining why she thinks that Vanderpump still talks about the ladies in the press from time to time. “Even after that, the little bit of shade, I think it has some kind of attachment to us, and she’s able to keep it going for the attention,” Kemsley said.

During Kemsley’s earlier seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she and Vanderpump were extremely close friends. However, during season nine, their friendship crumbled after “puppygate.” The other women accused Vanderpump of selling stories to the media about Kemsley and the dog that she had rehomed, which caused a big rift between the entire cast and Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Slammed Kemsley’s Looks Last Month

Recently, Vanderpump has also dished out some jabs to Kemsley. In June 2021, Vanderpump shaded Kemsley’s looks after she tweeted out a “before-and-after” picture of the star that she had Googled. “Ignore her? I just didn’t recognize her lol,” Vanderpump wrote in the now-deleted Tweet, according to Us Weekly.

Vanderpump’s Tweet about Kemsley’s looks came after Kemsley alleged on a podcast appearance that she ran into Vanderpump at a restaurant, and Vanderpump had completely ignored her. “We did not say a word to one another,” Kemsley said during an episode of the Teddi Tea Pod podcast. “[Lisa] knew I was there. I knew she was there. We never made eye contact, we never went up to one another.”

Vanderpump Recently Discussed a Possible Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’





Play



Does Lisa Vanderpump See Herself Returning to RHOBH? | WWHL Lisa Vanderpump says if she’d speak to Kyle Richards again and talks about people asking her to return to RHOBH after commenting on Kathy Hilton joining the show. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch… 2021-03-24T02:30:01Z

Ever since Vanderpump left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” halfway through season nine, many fans have wondered if she would ever return to the franchise. During a March 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the star revealed that she would only return to the franchise if they fired the entire cast.

“People ask me all the time am I going back?” Vanderpump said during her appearance. “It’s been such a long time, and I’ve just got a lot going on … but I do love Kathy [Hilton].”

Vanderpump continued at the time, “Now if you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah there’s a possibility.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Ratings Plummet This Season