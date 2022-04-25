Lisa Vanderpump Fires Off at Erika Jayne

A former Bravo star has waded into the drama between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais this weekend and took a shot at the “Pretty Mess” singer over her recent trashing of Beauvais’ book.

As “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans might know, Beauvais released her memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” and posted a clip from the upcoming RHOBH season 12 trailer to promote its release. The clip in question featured Beauvais telling off Jayne, which prompted the singer to share a video of herself throwing her copy of Beauvais’ book in the trash and writing as the caption, “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this.”

She later slammed Beauvais on Twitter and said she didn’t appreciate her co-star using her name to sell her book, telling her to use her “famous friends” instead.

Afterward, Jayne’s former RHOBH co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, chimed in on Beauvais’ side. The Bravolebrity made the comments at the grand opening of her and her husband Ken Todd’s restaurant in Las Vegas, Vanderpump à Paris.

Vanderpump Spoke in Support of Beauvais, Praising Her Book & Calling Out Jayne’s ‘Mean’ Move

Vanderpump spoke to E! News at her grand opening and addressed Jayne’s move, saying, “I thought that was kind of pretty mean, honestly.” She then joked, “Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star said she loved Beauvais’ book, adding, “I actually sent somebody to get it out of the trash. I read it and it was really damn good.” As RHOBH fans might know, Beauvais and Vanderpump have been friends for a long time and Beauvais attended the Vanderpump à Paris opening in support of the RHOBH alum.

Beauvais previously shared that her oldest son, Oliver Saunders, works for Vandeprump in Law Vegas and told E! News, “she’s employed my son and I love that. I also think she’s a great businesswoman. And for me, I can relate to that.”

Jayne Reacted to Vanderpump’s Comments & Slammed Her Former Co-Star

An Instagram fan account posted a screenshot of Vanderpump’s comments, prompting Jayne to clap back at her former RHOBH co-star. The account, Bravo Housewives, wrote in an image, “Lisa Vanderpump insults Erika Jayne’s intelligence, saying Garcelle should’ve given her a ‘scratch & sniff’ book instead of her memoir.”

Jayne wrote in the comments, “That’s rich coming from someone whose breath reeks of garlic, cigarettes, and chardonnay. #halitosis.” Fans were quick to react to the exchange, specifically Vanderpump’s comments, with a whole thread dedicated to the subject on Reddit.

One person wrote, “Her wit is so d*** sharp. Scratch and sniff senttttt me.” Another said, “I miss her shade so much.” One person said, “And this is why we stan the one true queen of BH.” One of the comments stated, “I miss Lisa sooooooo much! Her clever wit is next level.”

