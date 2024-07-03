Lisa Vanderpump Shares Devastating Family News: ‘Broken-hearted’

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her father, John Vanderpump.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the sad news in an Instagram post on July 3, 3034.

“I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted. Rest in peace.🙏💗,” the Bravo star captioned a photo of her and her father that was taken during a trip to England in the fall of 2022.

At the time the photo was taken, Vanderpump captioned it with, “Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives…Home now.”

Vanderpump did not share details on her father’s cause of death, but she did not appear to be in England shortly beforehand, based on her social media. Two days prior, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted to Instagram from her Villa Rosa estate in Beverly Hills.

Following the news of her father’s death, Vanderpump received messages of condolence from fans, friends, and co-stars.

“Sorry for your loss Lisa ❤️,” wrote SUR manager and “Vanderpump Rules” regular Peter Madrigal.

“So sorry Lisa sending my condolences and love♥️,” added “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy.

“So sorry for your loss Lisa. Sending you lots of love 🙏🏻,” added Scheana Shay.

“Oh no 🥹I’m so sorry babe🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼love you 🩷,” wrote former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Joyce Giraud.

“So sorry Lisa 😘,” added RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

“I’m sorry Lisa ❤️ love you so much,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

“Real Housewives of Dubai” star Nina Ali also wrote to Vanderpump, “So sorry for your loss. ♥️🙏🏼.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s Father Worked in Advertising & Inspired Her With His Work

Vanderpump, 63, is one of two children of John and Jean Vanderpump. The future restaurateur and television star grew up in Dulwich, south London. Her father worked as a creative advertising director, according to The Daily Mail.

In a 2016 interview with Adweek, Vanderpump shared that she inherited her love for design and beautiful things from her father. “My father was a creative director [in advertising], so I was brought up with quite a sense of style by somebody that was very interested in aesthetics,” she said.

“I’d always had a real affinity for design, so even now I design and create, with my husband, all the aesthetics and visuals for our restaurants,” the SUR owner added.

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Mourned the Loss of Her Mother & Brother

Vanderpump had one sibling, a brother named Mark, who died in 2018. Mark died at age 59 of drug toxicity after being found unresponsive at his home in Gloucestershire, England, according to People magazine. His devastated sister addressed the death during her final season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I’m a strong woman. I can cope. But I was never prepared for this,” she said during season 9. “And it’s been very difficult. I can’t ever bring him back.”

According to Grazia, Vanderpump’s mother, Jean, died in 2019, just a year after Mark passed away. Jean Vanderpump was 84 years old at the time of her death, per Good Morning America.

At the time, Lisa Vanderpump shared a rare family photo to Twitter (now X) and wrote, “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure.”

“I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness,” she added in a message to her fans. “Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”