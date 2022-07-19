Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Grandson’s Major Milestone

Lisa Vanderpump shared photos from an important ceremony and family celebration.

On July 17, 2022, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” gathered with her family to celebrate the christening of her grandson, Theodore Sabo. Baby Teddy, who is the first child of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo, was born in November 2021. He has been a “blessing” to Vanderpump since before his birth.

After Pandora announced her pregnancy news last year, Vanderpump, 61, told People that it was long overdue good news for the family after multiple losses in a short time span.

“It’s very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother, and [my dog] Giggy in the last three years — it’s a blessing,” Vanderpump said of her daughter’s pregnancy. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us.”

So perhaps it’s no wonder that the proud grandmother pulled out all the stops to help host a stunning religious ceremony for her grandchild.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Photos From Her Grandson’s Christening Day

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram page, Vanderpump gave her followers a look at her grandson’s christening day. Several photos showed the wealthy clan dressed in coordinating light blue and white outfits as they posed with the priest who baptized baby Teddy.

In addition to the Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and the baby’s parents, the celebration included the Sabo grandparents, Vanderpump’s son, Max Todd, and longtime family friend, Los Angeles news anchor Robert Kovacik. Other photos showed the outdoor altar for Teddy’s religious milestone and a stunning luncheon setup overlooking the Hollywood hills.

“The Christening of my darling Teddy Paws!” Vanderpump captioned the photos.

Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora also shared photos from the day with the caption, “Theodore’s Baptism What an incredibly special day, welcoming Teddy’s Godparents into the family and celebrating with loved ones. I am so thankful for my little family and my precious baby boy!”

Lisa Vanderpump is a Doting Grandmother to Baby Teddy

The lavish christening ceremony comes eight months after Vanderpump christened herself “Nanny Pinky” upon her grandson’s birth. In November, the “Vanderpump Rules” star confirmed her signature grandma name to fans.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of Teddy’s birth. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for make me a Nanny Pinky!!’

In December 2021, Vanderpump shared a photo of her cradling her infant grandchild in her arms as she looked back on a difficult year. “My lil Teddy,” she captioned the pic. “Cute little Vanderpumpkin oh this year has been hard but he makes it all worthwhile.”

According to the Daily Mail, in April 2022, Vanderpump’s family – including baby Teddy – traveled to Las Vegas with her for the grand opening of her latest Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

Vanderpump posted a photo of her holding Teddy as the family traveled on a private jet. “Couldn’t have opened @VanderpumpParis without a lot of help from my family… especially this little helper! #teddypaws,” she captioned the post.

