Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Shares New Photos of Baby Theodore

Lisa Vanderpump became a first-time grandmother in November 2021, and she has been smitten ever since. After the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, welcomed her baby boy, Theodore, with husband Jason Sabo, the proud grandmother shared the news with fans — and revealed her signature grandma name.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for make me a Nanny Pinky!!’

Fast forward five months later and baby Theodore has really grown.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo Shared Easter Photos of Baby Theo

In April 2022, Vanderpump’s daughter shared photos of her son on Instagram. In one pic, the fine-month-old was held by his mother with dad Jason standing next to them.

“Theodore’s first Easter,” Pandora captioned the pic.

A second photo was a close-up of Theodore wearing a bunny hat and overalls and holding a bunny-shaped rattle. A furry Easter basket with his name on it was also sitting nearby as the baby boy smiled widely for the camera.

“Happy Easter from this little Bunny,” wrote Pandora.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the photos.

“Adorable,” wrote former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer.

“Cuteness overload,” another fan agreed.

“He is just gorgeous and looks very like ur mum @lisavanderpump in this photo,” another fan wrote to Pandora.

Lisa Vanderpump Said Baby Theodore’s Birth Was a Bright Spot in a Difficult Year

After Pandora announced her pregnancy news last year, Vanderpump told People that her daughter’s pregnancy was long overdue good news for the family after they suffered two deaths in the family within a short time period, as well as the death of Vanderpump’s beloved Pomeranian pup, Giggy.

“It’s very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother and Giggy in the last three years — it’s a blessing,” Lisa said of Pandora’s pregnancy. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us.”

In late December 2021, Vanderpump shared a photo of her cradling her infant grandchild in her arms at Christmastime.

“My lil Teddy,” she captioned the pic. “Cute little Vanderpumpkin oh this year has been hard but he makes it all worthwhile.”

Vanderpump had been waiting to be a grandmother for a while before Theodore was born. In 2011, Pandora wed her longtime love, Jason Sabo, in a ceremony held at her parents’ palatial Beverly Hills estate. Guests included several of Vanderpump’s then-“Real Housewives Beverly Hills” co-stars, including Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, and Camille Grammer, according to Us Weekly.

Seven years later, Vanderpump told the Daily Dish that her daughter and her husband were focusing on their business ventures before starting a family.

“I absolutely wouldn’t [pressure them] because it’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child,” Vanderpump said in 2018.

“I think I’m prepared,” the Bravo star added. “I think I would look forward to that. I love having somebody to kiss and smoother with love. I think I’m prepared. I’ll just take the good bits. We won’t take the diapers and we won’t take the sleep deprivation.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shows Off New Vegas Restaurant