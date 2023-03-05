Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Teddy Makes TV Debut

Lisa Vanderpump showed a new side of herself while filming scenes for “Vanderpump Rules.” The restaurant owner shot scenes for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show with her baby grandson, Theodore Vanderpump Sabo.

The baby boy, who is the first child of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo, was born in November 2021. He makes his TV debut in the season 10 episode “Lovestruck at the Discopussy,” which airs Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on Bravo.

Lisa Vanderpump Showed a New Side of Herself in the Scene With Her Baby Grandson

Lisa Vanderpump’s grandson, Theodore, is about to celebrate a major milestone: his Vanderpump Rules debut, during an all-new episode on Wed, March 8! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/loCBuAd0kH — Lisa Vanderpump Fans (@VanderpumpArmy) March 4, 2023

In a sneak peek scene shared by BravoTV.com, Vanderpump, 63, is seen playing with her grandson at her Villa Rosa estate. After getting a “high five” from the baby, she lays on the floor with him as he tries to crawl. “That is so clever,” she tells the baby as he moves his legs.

In a confessional, Vanderpump says how much she adores her grandson. “I absolutely worship the ground that this baby has ever walked on,” she gushes. “I’m loving having a grandchild. I have no groans about being a proud grandmother.”

Vanderpump also shares a special song she made up for her grandson, whom she calls “Teddy.” The song references her grandmother name, Nanny Pinky, which she first revealed in August 2021, two months before Teddy’s birth. At the time, she told Extra TV she was “so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

In the sneak peek scene, Vanderpump is later seen telling her husband, Ken Todd, of their grandson, “He’s so beautiful, isn’t he? He’s such a good baby.”

Fans Reacted to the Clip & Said Vanderpump No Longer Needs ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Vanderpump Rules” is set at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, as well as the TomTom bar she owns with others partners. Fans usually see the business side of the restaurant mogul on the show, so the new scene is a surprising look at her life at home as she babysits her beloved grandson.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the “adorable” scene to say it was “nice” to see this personal side of Vanderpump. “Nice to see a glimpse of normalcy,” one fan wrote.

“That is such a well-deserved scene! Love you @LisaVanderpump and hi Teddy!!”another added.

Some fans noted that if “Vanderpump Rules” starts showing more of Vanderpump’s home life, they wouldn’t miss her so much on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Vanderpump exited RHOBH in 2019 after nine seasons and has not appeared on the show at all since.

“Why don’t I watch VPR? Is this the normal, do we always get this much LVP, Villa Rossa, Ken, Grandbaby scenes? I wouldn’t miss her so much on #RHOBH,” one fan wrote.

But other fans said Vanderpump doesn’t need “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anymore because there’s enough drama on her spinoff show.

“LVP doesn’t need #RHOBH. She’s got all the drama and tea is already spilling out with #PumpRules,” one commenter wrote, in reference to “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ headline-making affair scandal that is now rocking the 10th season of the Bravo reality show.

In February 2023, Vanderpump told E! News that she’d “never say never” to a RHOBH return, but that she’s too busy with her restaurant businesses – and now, we see, with her grandbaby — to add anything else to her plate.

The arrival of Vanderpump’s grandson in November 2021 came just a few months after three other “Vanderpump Rules” stars—Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay – welcomed their first babies. It is unclear if baby Teddy will have any more cameos on season 10 of the Bravo reality show, but what is clear is that his Nanny Pinky simply adores him.

In July 2022, Vanderpump told E! Insider, “Oh I just love it he is just exquisite. I’m so happy to have him in my life.”

“They blessed me with this bundle and he’s really growing up so quickly,” she added. “I couldn’t be happier. I’ll tell you that he’s spoiled like no other. He’s got a lot of love that’s for sure.”

In February 2023, Vanderpump told Forbes that while she’s very busy with business, she devotes much of her free time to Teddy.