PHOTO: Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Looks Just Like His Dad

Lisa Vanderpump became a grandmother for the first time when her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, gave birth to a baby boy in November 2021.

“Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy,” Vanderpump Sabo captioned an Instagram photo on November 13, 2021, confirming the arrival of her son.

Later that same day, Vanderpump shared a photo of herself holding her grandson. “Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky,” she captioned the pic. As for where she got the nickname “Nanny Pinky,” Vanderpump previously told People magazine that her daughter and her husband are the ones who actually came up with it.

Clearly over the moon, Vanderpump spends quite a bit of time with baby Theodore, and sometimes shares photos of him on social media. On April 28, 2022, just after the grand opening of Vanderpump Paris in Las Vegas, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a picture of Teddy, who is already 6 months old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baby Teddy Made the Trip to Vegas to Support His Nanny Pinky

After an “epic weekend” in Vegas to celebrate the official opening of Vanderpump’s latest cocktail lounge, her family boarded a private plane that would take them to California.

“Incredible times with family and friends after so much hard work. Thank you to everyone who came out to support,” Vanderpump Sabo captioned a group photo at the airport on April 23, 2022. In the shot, baby Theodore rested in his carrier that was held by dad, Jason Sabo.

After boarding the plane, Vanderpump snuggled with her grandson and the two posed for a photo that the restauranteur shared on Instagram.

“Couldn’t have opened @VanderpumpParis without a lot of help from my family… especially this little helper! #teddypaws,” she captioned the shot. She sat down while holding a standing Theordore in her lap. Both Vanderpump and her grandson smiled for the camera.

“I Am besotted, obsessed, doting and totally in love with my teddy paws,” Vanderpump wrote in the comments, letting everyone know that she is still very much thrilled to be a grandmother.

Fans Think Theodore Looks Like His Dad

It’s hard to believe that baby Teddy is already 6-months-old, and he has changed so much since he was first introduced to the world. Many fans see Jason in Teddy, thinking that he is looking more like his dad as he gets older.

“Looks like Daddy in the eyes and then all Pandora, what a doll,” one Instagram user commented on Vanderpump’s post.

“Jason’s mini me,” someone else said.

“Omg he looks so much like Jason! Don’t worry Pandora that means he will look like you as he gets older! Cutie pie,” a third comment read.

“He looks like his dad!! Adorable,” a fourth person wrote.

“That baby looks just like his Dad,” echoed a fifth social media user.

READ NEXT: Did Andy Cohen Leak the Name of the Rumored ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?