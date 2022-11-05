Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Grandson Teddy’s 1st Halloween: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump is a busy businesswoman and TV personality, but she’s also a doting grandmother.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s first grandchild, Theodore, was born in November 2021. Baby Teddy is the child of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo.

When her grandson was born last fall, Vanderpump revealed her unique grandma name to fans — and it was all about her favorite color, pink.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” Vanderpump wrote on Instagram at the time of Teddy’s birth. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for make me a Nanny Pinky!!”

In October 2022, Vanderpump marked a big milestone as she celebrated her grandson’s first Halloween.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Photos of Her Grandson Dressed as a Pirate for His 1st Halloween

Over the past year, Vanderpump has shared photos from Teddy’s first holidays and special days, including Christmas and Easter as well as his christening earlier this year. In October 2022, the SUR owner posted photos from another big day: Teddy’s first Halloween.

In a series of pics, the baby boy posed wearing a fancy red velvet jacket, a pirate hat, and mini Uggs-style boots as he sat holding a gold cup amid a treasure chest filled with colorful jewels. The little boy was all smiles in the photos as he showed off his two bottom teeth in some of the pics.

“Our handsome little pirate’s 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy,” Vanderpump captioned the post.

Fans and famous friends reacted in the comment section to call Teddy’s Halloween getup “adorable” and “the cutest costume ever.”

“Awww cutie,” wrote Vanderpump’s friend, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

“Cuteness overload” another fan agreed.

Other fans couldn’t believe how big Teddy is getting just shy of his first birthday.

The pirate theme was also a family affair. Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora shared pics from the day to reveal that she and her husband also dressed as pirates for photos with their son – and their dog even got in on the act.

“Happy Halloween from some pirates!” Pandora captioned her Halloween slideshow.

Lisa Vanderpump Loves Being a Grandmother

Vanderpump has made no secret about how much she loves being a grandmother. She previously told People the news of her daughter’s pregnancy was “a blessing” for their family. “I love children, I love being a mother … it’s such welcome news for us,” she said in 2021.

More recently, Vanderpump admitted she is “obsessed” with her grandson — and with being a grandmother.

“Oh it’s better than I thought it would be!” the Bravo star told The Daily Mail in July 2022. “I mean I was anticipating falling in love but I am absolutely obsessed. I love him so much, it’s been such a wonderful thing. I am truly, deeply in love. Probably a bit too much for Pandy.”

It’s no surprise that Vanderpump maintains a close relationship with her grandson. She previously revealed that she had a very close relationship with her own grandmother. “Nanny Kay was my grandmother who died when she was 100 but was very close to me and lived on and off with us for 25 years,” Vanderpump told PureWow in August 2021.

