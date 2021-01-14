A Former Real Housewife Dishes on Living Across the Street From Harry Styles

A former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dishing on living across the street from pop star Harry Styles.

During a recent episode of her podcast All Things Vanderpump, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her former celebrity neighbor. The Bravo star sat down with radio host Tanya Rad for the December 29 episode, in which they discussed all things “girl talk,” including relationships, work ethic, music and how to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanderpump spilled the tea about living on the same block as Styles, and the two exchanged their thoughts on the former One Direction member. The episode, titled “Girl Talk, Love Lives and Career Advice with Tanya Rad,” is available on Apple Podcasts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump Joked That She Wanted to Befriend Styles

During the podcast episode, Vanderpump pointed out that Rad had recently met Styles, saying, “I heard that you actually met Harry Styles recently and you were supremely impressed.”

She added that she used to live across the street from the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

“He used to live across the road — he actually bought the house across the road from me,” Vanderpump said. “And then he sold it without moving in!”

The Bravo star joked that she was “already [like] digging my tunnel over there — he was literally 20 feet from me!”

Vanderpump explained that she had a “mutual friend” coax her into sending Styles “some kind of message by text.” However, the singer never responded back, she admitted with a chuckle.

Rad, who recently interviewed Styles, described the United Kingdom native as a “class act.”

“I did this listening party with Harry Styles and it was a really great interview,” Rad shared with Vanderpump.

“It was just so wonderful,” she added. “Later that night, I got a call from his manger’s phone and it was Harry Styles — and he was like, ‘I wanted to thank you so much for such a great interview.'”

Rad said she was “blown away” by the kind gesture. Vanderpump agreed.

Styles is currently gearing up for his role in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, according to Cosmopolitan. The singer is starring in the dramatic thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, the magazine reported.

Vanderpump Is Tackling the Realm of Podcasting to ‘Speak to the People & on the Issues She Cares’ About, According to Entertainment Tonight

According to Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump launched her podcast this past fall in an effort “to speak to the people and on the issues she cares about the most.”

“I love connecting with people,” Vanderpump told ET’s Lauren Zima. “All the times I’ve done kind of personal appearances — everybody will tell you, we’ve been across the country with the [Vanderpump] rosé — I stay to meet every single person that has showed up, because I really do love talking to people that have supported us over the years.”

“It’s all gonna be about fan questions and people that inspire me, you know?” she added. “And I mean on many different levels, as celebrities, as business [people], iconic people. It’s just started, but I’m very, very excited about that.”

All Things Vanderpump boasts more than 20 episodes so far and features a multi-faceted guest list, including the likes of Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Total Bellas’ Nikki and Brie Bella.

It has 4.5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and is a product of Kast Media.

