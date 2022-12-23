Fans Concerned After Lisa Vanderpump Tweets ‘My Heart Can’t Take This’

Lisa Vanderpump sent out what appeared to be a concerning tweet on December 18, 2022. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was quick to clarify what was going on, however.

“Oh God …my heart can’t take this,” she tweeted. Several people asked Vanderpump if she was okay and were wondering what happened, but she was simply anxious while watching the World Cup.

“Get with it girl…World Cup,” Vanderpump responded to a Twitter user who was curious about the tweet.

“Ugh! Woman! I thought someone died,” one fan wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump Sent Out Several Tweets About the Game

Evidently a fan of soccer, Vanderpump was very into Sunday’s World Cup game and was live tweeting her reactions to some of the plays on the field.

“Lived in France for six years…but Argentina gave us @GZSur…..” Vanderpump tweeted at the start of the match.

“It’s going to get Messi either way…,” she joked.

Vanderpump interacted with some people on Twitter who were also tuned into the game.

“Isn’t the whole world watching?” Vanderpump asked in one tweet — and several fans replied. While some people were really into the World Cup, others expressed that they couldn’t have cared less.

“It was fabulous. Watching from Northern, Ca. My son adores Messi #10,” one person responded to Vanderpump’s question.

“No sorry Lisa. Christmas movies for me – Home Alone 2 next I think,” someone else said.

Toward the end of the game, Vanderpump was feeling the nail-biting stress that many fans also experienced.

“Is it too early to drink? #FIFA,” she tweeted. Several people encouraged her to have a drink, even if they didn’t know that she was watching the game.

Vanderpump Got the Internet Going With an Instagram Video in November 2022

Vanderpump’s tweets about the World Cup weren’t the only time that she got social media in a sort of frenzy. In November 2022, she shared a tease that the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” would “be here in a little bit.”

“Hello,” she captioned a very short video of herself. Fans of the show were excited by Vanderpump’s post and many expressed such in the comments section.

“WAIT are we getting a sneak peak of VPR soon,” one person wrote.

“Give us something! Yay!” someone else added.

Meanwhile, several fans expressed that they want to see Vanderpump return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The restauranteur was on the show for its first nine seasons but decided to walk away ahead of season 10.

“I had to leave. I got to a point where it was too negative for me. At the time, my brother had just died, and I was looking for happiness in my life. It just wasn’t a good time for me at all. To be the recipient of gang-ups again? I just said, ‘Okay,’ [and] I walked away, but I did do nine and a half years. It was a long time. It wasn’t like I was on it for a minute,” Vanderpump told Yahoo!’s “In the Know” in June 2021.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Trolled By Woman Wearing Her Diamond Earrings After Auction