Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Gives Update on Her Accident

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, spoke out about her recent horseback riding accident and the extensive injuries that she suffered.

Over the weekend, the 61-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star was thrown from her horse while riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles. Vanderpump was thrown over the horse’s head and onto her back, according to Page Six. The Bravo star was then rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Vanderpump had owned the horse she was riding for six years, the outlet noted.

As he was leaving the hospital, Vanderpump’s husband was caught by cameras. In an interview posted by TMZ, the restaurant owner gave an update on Vanderpump’s injuries and surgery.

“Her leg is broken in three places,” Todd said of his wife, before confirming that she would have “plates and screws” put in during the operation.

Todd estimated that Vanderpump’s recovery would take eight to 10 weeks and that she will also undergo physical therapy. Of the accident itself, Todd revealed that he was with his wife when she was thrown from her horse.

“When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it I was in shock,” Todd said. ‘”I ran over there and she was just…on the floor. And she knew that she’d broken her leg straight away. She just said ‘I’ve broken my leg, I’ve broken my leg.’”

Todd said he quickly put the couple’s dogs in the car while a trainer called an ambulance. He also delivered some bad news regarding Vanderpump’s future with horses.

“I think maybe that was her last ride,” Todd added of his wife. “I wouldn’t let her ride again. Our horse was a gentle horse. A Cavalia horse, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him. And you never know when that’s gonna happen.”

Todd did clarify that the horse will not be put down. “No way,” he said. “She loves that horse.”

Todd also added that there are no plans to file legal action against anyone in regards to the accident. “It’s just one of those things that happens in life,” he said.

Lisa Vanderpump Adopted Her Horse in 2016

While it has not been confirmed which of her horses Vanderpump was thrown off of, it is likely a very special horse that she adopted in 2016. In March of that year, Vanderpump introduced fans to her newly adopted, retired Cavalia horse, whom she called Prince Tardon. As Vanderpump rode the white stallion in a small fenced area, a few of her Instagram followers questioned why she wasn’t wearing a helmet. But it was clear she was at ease with the animal.

“Getting to know my sexy prince… #Tardon,” Vanderpump captioned the video shared on her social media page.

Vanderpump fell instantly in love with the white horse after seeing him in a Cavalia equestrian show.

“I just thought, ‘I would love to have one of those horses if ever they came up for retirement,’” Vanderpump told Insider in 2016 (via Us Weekly). “And then, maybe it was just coincidence that it was reaching Tardon’s retirement age, and I met him, fell in love with him, and we are working it out.”

