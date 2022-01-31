Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has been hospitalized following an injury.

According to TMZ, Lisa was thrown from her horse while riding on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at The Paddock Riding Club in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Lisa was riding her horse when it “got spooked, reared up and bucked her off.” A witness told the outlet she “flew over the horse’s head and landed squarely on her back.”

Lisa Broke Her Leg in 2 Places & Injured Her Back After Being Thrown From a Horse on Sunday

According to TMZ, Lisa is suffering from a broken leg and an injured back after being thrown from a horse.

“She broke her leg in 2 places, just above the ankle. She also has bruising on her back,” the outlet reported. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with her husband, Ken Todd, following behind, the outlet reported. The breaks will require surgery but “once she’s all healed, she’ll be fine,” the outlet reported.

There was no report on which horse threw Lisa but TMZ did say the horse had been with Lisa for six years.

Lisa Recently Recovered From COVID-19 ‘It Finally Got’ Me She Said When Revealing Her Diagnosis

On January 11, 2022, Lisa revealed via her official Instagram account that she had caught COVID-19.

“Agh it finally got me …. #covid_19,” she wrote on the caption of a cartoon drawing of herself crying. She also posted various updates throughout her recovery process.

“Cheers to a new episode of #PumpRules starting now, at 6pm! (While I’m sick in bed, not drinking),” she posted on January 11. “Missing this place like crazy and wishing I was out enjoying it, but you can all enjoy it for me lol @pumprestaurant,” she posted on January 14, 2022, along with a video of the restaurant

