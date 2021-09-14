PHOTOS: Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s Lavish Beverly Hills Estate, Villa Rosa

Lisa Vanderpump’s California home has been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,“ “Vanderpump Rules,” and most recently on her dinner party series, “Overserved.”

But while fans have seen glimpses of LVP’s lavish estate, there is much more to know about it. According to Cosmopolitan, the home, which is named Villa Rosa, was purchased by Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd for nearly $12 million in 2011, and it’s estimated to be worth as much as $20 million today.

While the mansion was considered a “downsize” for the wealthy couple — the Vanderpump-Todds previously lived in a $29 million, 17,000 square-foot mansion, per Business Insider — Villa Rosa is still sprawling. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house spans 8,801-square-feet and is set on a lush property, according to Refinery 29.

Villa Rosa Has a Stunning Entrance & Incredible Views

Fans have seen the entrance to Villa Rosa many times in scenes filmed for Vanderpump’s reality shows. A pond out front houses pet swans, and glass doors adorn the entryway.

The house sits on two acres and is filled with mature trees — including one with a flower-covered swing on it. There is also a pen for Vanderpump’s ponies.

The estate also boasts a large pool and guest house. Vanderpump often entertains outside by an olive grove on the property or under a gazebo by her pool, and she is known for her elaborate tablescapes for her dinner parties.

As for the inside of Villa Rosa, the contemporary home, which has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the back yard, was designed by Abramson Teiger, according to Business Insider.

The grand foyer features the Villa Rosa logo emblazoned on the floor, while the home’s open floor plan is highloghted with a great room and a gourmet kitchen.

In 2019, Vanderpump told BravoTV she spent $300,000 to renovate the kitchen in the house. The wealthy SUR owner traded a dark kitchen for a sparkling space with a white marble-topped island with elegant chandeliers.

Vanderpump spends a lot of time in her kitchen and has shared cooking videos with fans as well as a tutorial on how to prepare the perfect afternoon tea.

The Villa Rosa mansion also features a two-story library, wine cellar, and media room, per The Sun.

Vanderpump once let cameras follow her for a complete tour of her bedrooms, including her posh master suite with spa-style bathrooms. A separate tour showcased her massive master bedroom closet.





Play



360 VR Exclusive: Lisa Vanderpump Gives an Intimate Bedroom Tour | Villa Rosa, Part 2 | Bravo Take a 360 tour of Lisa Vanderpump's ultra-elegant home, Villa Rosa. Enjoy the view with Lala Kent in Lisa’s pink bedroom, and see where Lisa relaxes with a bubble bath after spending the day at Sur or out with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site:… 2018-05-07T17:00:05Z





Play



RHOBH: Lisa Vanderpump Closet Tour – Explore Lisa's Season 3 Wardrobe | Bravo Get a glimpse inside Lisa Vanderpump's closet. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiering February 12 at 9/8c, only on Bravo! #RHOBH FOLLOW RHOBH ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHOBHVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHOBHFacebook ABOUT RHOBH: La La Land shines… 2018-08-07T00:00:00Z

Vanderpump also loves to deck out her home for the holidays, and she often incorporates her signature color, pink, into the festive décor.

Vanderpump Has Described Her Home as One of Her Favorite Places in the World





Play



360 VR Exclusive: Lisa Vanderpump Gives Lala a Behind the Scenes Tour | Villa Rosa, Part 1 | Bravo Take a 360 VR tour of Villa Rosa with Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent. Meet the swans, Hanky and Panky, and smell the flowers lining the entrance. Flashback to the iconic house seen on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch… 2018-05-07T16:00:07Z

Vanderpump has traveled all over the globe but she is so in love with her current abode that she has described it as one of her “favorite places in the world” when writing about it on her Very Vanderpump blog.

“Every morning I wake up and look over the incredibly lush and isolated valley below my windows and I can’t help feeling happy, humbled, and grateful,” the Bravo star wrote. “Villa Rosa is a lush oasis, nestled into the rolling rises of Beverly Hills – it feels like it’s in the middle of the countryside and yet it’s only 5 minutes from the hustle and bustle of the town below. “

Vanderpump has also called Villa Rosa her “sanctuary.”

