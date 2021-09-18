Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Birthday with Former ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her birthday in style — and with someone “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans haven’t seen in a while.

The veteran Bravo star turned 61-years-old on September 15 and she celebrated in a much different way than she did last year for her milestone 60th birthday, which took place during the COVID-19 quarantine in California.

So how did LVP spend her birthday in 2021?

Vanderpump Celebrated With an Outdoor Dinner Party at One of Her West Hollywood Restaurants

Vanderpump shared photos on Instagram to give her fans a look at her birthday celebration. The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted pics of her dinner party table that was set up outside of PUMP Restaurant and Lounge, which is one of several West Hollywood bars and eateries that she owns.

In her party pic, a long table filled with guests was adorned with flowers and lanterns hung from trees surrounding the space. Vanderpump did not tag all of her party guests, but there appeared to be close to two dozen friends and family members in attendance, including her daughter Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo and son-in-law Jason.

Vanderpump shared a second snap of a display of red roses on the table. She captioned the shot, “A magical evening for my birthday All #tested #vaccinated #inebriated.

Vanderpump Reunited With a Fellow Former ‘RHOBH’ Star for Her Birthday

One of Vanderpump’s most special guests was her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Joyce Giraud. Giraud only appeared on Season 4 of the Bravo reality show before both her and newcomer Carlton Gebbia were fired, according to People.

Giraud shared a photo from the party as she and Elena Alain, the wife of Vanderpump’s longtime friend and business partner Nick Alain, each smacked a kiss on the birthday girl.

“Gorgeous evening celebrating you babe surrounded with so much love,” Giraud wrote to Vanderpump.

Several followers responded to the post to note that they are happy that Vanderpump and Giraud are still friends despite their mutual drama-filled departures from “RHOBH.”

Giraud is one of only a few women from her former show that Vanderpump still talks to. During an appearance on “The Bellas” podcast, the restaurant owner admitted that she was disappointed that her friendships on the show weren’t as real as she had thought. She then named three “RHOBH” women that she still keeps in contact with.

“I’m very friendly with Joyce Giraud, who was only on one season,” Vanderpump said. “She was almost too nice for Housewives. She’s just such a fabulous woman so I’m very good friends with her. I speak to [Camille Grammer]. I occasionally speak to [Taylor Armstrong]. The rest of them? No. I never heard from them. I hoped it wouldn’t be that way because I believed that I had authentic friendships.”

While Giraud was by her side, Vanderpump probably did not receive birthday greetings from any of the stars from more recent seasons of “RHOBH.”

On her Very Vanderpump blog, she previously called out Kyle Richards for an “insincere” birthday greeting shortly after their falling out over the Puppy Gate drama over co-star Dorit Kemsley’s dog adoption in Season 9. Later that year, Vanderpump received a birthday text from Richards, which she felt was “a hollow statement.”

“I declined to ever entertain a text from her again and I pressed the BLOCK button,” Vanderpump wrote in 2019. “Problem solved. She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” Vanderpump wrote.

