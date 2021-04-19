Lisa Vanderpump Weighs in on New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member

Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on changes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Two years after the wealthy restaurateur announced her departure from the Bravo reality show, the upcoming 11th season will feature newcomers Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Vanderpump predicted that her longtime friend Hilton, who happens to be the sister of her estranged former costar Kyle Richards, will shake things up when she makes her debut on the show.

“I like Kathy,” Vanderpump told the outlet. “Kathy won’t take any nonsense. I like it when anybody changes the dynamic in a group.”

Vanderpump, who now stars in her own E! reality show, Overserved, and serves as a judge on ABC’s Pooch Perfect, noted that it was a “painful” time for her when she left the Housewives franchise amid a dark time in her personal life. She admitted that while she enjoys Hilton, she won’t be watching her antics play out on TV.

“I don’t follow the show anymore since I walked away,” she said.

Lisa Vanderpump Once Teased She’d Consider a Return to RHOBH if Everyone Else Left The Show Except Kathy Hilton

This is not the first time Vanderpump has reacted positively to the addition of Hilton to the RHOBH cast. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump told host Andy Cohen that adding the socialite to was a “positive aspect” to the show she exited in 2019

“I love Kathy,” Vanderpump said.

The SUR owner added that while she had no has no interest in returning to RHOBH as long as former costars such as Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley are still on it, she joked that she’d consider working with the mom of Paris Hilton.

“It’s been such a long time and I’ve just got a lot going on, you know,” Vanderpump said. “But I do love Kathy …If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility!”

Kathy Hilton Once Said Lisa Vanderpump Can’t Be Replaced

Hilton, who will join the RHOBH cast as a “friend” of the Housewives, is not a direct “replacement” for Vanderpump. But she previously said the restaurant owner can’t be replaced, anyway.

“Nobody can take Lisa [Vanderpump’s] spot,” Hilton told Us Weekly in 2019.

At the time, Radar Online teased that Evolution Media, the producers behind RHOBH, were considering Hilton, the wife of hotel magnate Rick Hilton, as a replacement for Vanderpump for the 10th season of the hit reality show. The outlet noted Hilton was initially approached to join RHOBH prior to its first season back in 2010, but that she passed on the offer and instead suggested her sister Kyle, who was a child star on the show Little House on the Prairie as well as the 1970s horror film, Halloween.

In the end, newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were added to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, and Kyle Richards now remains the only original cast member on the Bravo reality show.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards