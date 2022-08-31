Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates 40th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Ken Todd

Lisa Vanderpump may have skipped her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies, but she pulled out all the stops to celebrate the anniversary of her own nuptials.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of her wedding to Ken Todd, days after losing her beloved miniature pony, Rosé. The pony collapsed and died unexpectedly at her Villa Rosa estate on August 27, Vanderpump tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Celebrated her Milestone Anniversary With a Formal Party

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Vanderpump, 61, shared footage of a lavish gala held on the grounds of her Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa.

In the clip, friends, and family, including Vanderpump and Todd’s kids Pandora and Max, their grandson Teddy, and celeb pals such as Lance Bass, were seen celebrating at the wealthy couple’s estate. The gala appeared to have a red and black theme, with tables adorned with red roses set up under the olive trees at Villa Rosa. A band played by a fountain as guests enjoyed cocktails before an elegant sit-down dinner.

“40 years,” Vanderpump captioned the clip. “Even though we lost our darling little pony Rosé this weekend, we decided we couldn’t not celebrate 40 years of love. Thank you for all of your kind messages. Loved this magical, beautiful night with family and close friends!”

“What a night! What a couple! Happy Anniversary!!” replied Bass in the comment section.

Other fans said they missed seeing Vanderpump on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The restaurant owner famously exited the Bravo reality show following the PuppyGate scandal in season 9.

“THE CONTENT WE DESERVE ON RHOBH,” one fan wrote of LVP’s glamorous party.

“YES!! Miss Lisa Vanderpump and her wit and glamour so much!” another agreed.

“I miss the days of the finesse and wealth outshining the lawsuits and character assassinations. LVP is sorely missed,” a third fan wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Shared a Photo From Her Wedding Day

Lisa Vanderpump married Ken Todd on August 28, 1982, when she was just 21 years old and he was 37. The SUR owner previously posted a throwback wedding photo on Instagram. In the pic, the newlywed bride and groom were seen with a white dog in a top hat as they exited their wedding ceremony. The bride wore a traditional white wedding gown and flower crown-topped veil, while the groom wore a tuxedo. The dog escort in the photo was the duo’s pup, Huckleberry, per Us Weekly.

According to Bravo.com, Vanderpump and Todd met in the summer of 1982 at a bar Todd owned in London and they married weeks later.

In an interview with Bustle, Vanderpump reflected on getting married at such a young age — and to a man she had just met.

“If my daughter had said she wanted to get married at 21, I would have said, ‘No, no, no. What are you thinking?’” she admitted. “Especially because I’d only known Ken for three months [before we got married]. But we both always flew by the seat of our pants!”

“When we got married, we were always risking things, and we definitely had financial struggles in the beginning,” Vanderpump added. “I think I had indigestion for about 15 years.”

