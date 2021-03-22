Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star & Her Husband Getting Sued

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd are facing some legal difficulties. The couple is being sued by a former Pump server, according to legal documents obtained by the Sun as reported March 19. The former employee is accusing Vanderpump of, “failing to pay employees” and “manipulating time cards,” per the Sun.

The former employee, Ernest Bennick, filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself and other former staffers at Pump. Bennick originally filed the lawsuit in October 2020, where he claimed that Vanderpump and Todd failed to pay overtime wages to their employees for, “at least” the past four years and “requiring employees to be on-call” without compensation, per documents obtained by the Sun.

Bennick served at Pump from July 2018 to December 2019. He and the other employees also accused Pump of failing to pay them the full amount of their wages after termination or resignation, per the Sun documents. Bennick wrote in his court documents that they would work, “more than 10 hours” without legitimate break time, including legally required rest or lunch breaks.

Vanderpump and Todd denied all the allegations in a formal response in November 2020. Both parties will now formally meet in court for a hearing some time in April, per the Sun.

Vanderpump & Todd Have Faced an Employee Lawsuit Before

Unfortunately for the Bravo stars, Bennick is not the first employee to sue his former employers. Another former employee, Olivia Beverly Hanson, filed a lawsuit in July 2020 on behalf of herself and her co-workers. Hanson worked at SUR from October 2019 to January 2020.

The former SURver claimed that Vanderpump and Todd, “failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks, provide accurate wage statements or provide workers with pay stubs at the end of their employment,” according to court documents obtained by the Sun.

Some Vanderpump Rules stars came out after Hanson made the allegations, denying any form of misconduct from Vanderpump and Todd. DJ James Kennedy tweeted in August, “I’ve always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount. Even looking back since I was a busboy it was legit and fair. Been at sur for years now.”

The Couple’s Restaurants May Also Be in Legal Trouble

Vanderpump and Todd may unfortunately be racking up some legal fees. Los Angeles produce supplier West Central Produce is suing Pump Restaurant and Villa Blanca for past unpaid deliveries, TMZ reported February 19.

Vanderpump and Todd own both of the restaurants, along with SUR. The produce supplier claims that the restaurants owe them nearly $100,000 plus interest for produce orders that were delivered but never paid for, per TMZ. West Central Produce adds that it got its last payment from Villa Blanca in March 2020 for $8,890.10. Pump on the other hand paid $9,144.70 for their last payment, per TMZ.

Both restaurants used to be Los Angeles hotspots until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All three of Vanderpump and Todd’s restaurants temporarily closed in March, but Villa Blanca permanently closed its doors last summer. Pump reopened its doors in October, and SUR reopened in September.

Todd told TMZ that, “While he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit, if he owes money to anyone, he’ll make sure his accountants get WCP paid. He says COVID has been a tough time for everyone in the restaurant biz.”

