Lisa Vanderpump Gives an Update on Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight on her friendship with Kyle Richards. As many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, Vanderpump and Richards had been best friends since season 1 of RHOBH.

But the two had a falling out during season 9 of the reality show franchise. Vanderpump was struggling with the sudden loss of her brother, and her friendship with Richards began to crumble. Fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Center, but the dog wasn’t a fit with her family, so they decided to give it away to another family.

When the story got leaked to a news outlet, many of the cast members thought Vanderpump had something to do with it. Richards and Vanderpump’s friendship came to a screeching halt when Richards confronted Vanderpump in her home and accused her of leaking the story. Since then, the two have not reconciled.

Vanderpump has opened up about the current status of their friendship. “I seem to run into Kyle a few times,” Vanderpump revealed on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast released on Monday, January 11.

“She always runs up to me and she always goes, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I go, ‘Good,'” she told the podcast. “But I think when somebody doesn’t have good intention for you, where does that leave a friendship? I want friends around me that have good intention for me.”

Richards Has Shared Her Side of the Story

Prior to season 10 of RHOBH aired, Richards discussed how she felt starting a new season without Vanderpump for the first time. When asked if they’ve run into one another, Richards echoed Vanderpump’s explanation.

“I bumped into her again,” Richards revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2020. “I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus. The second time I saw her she didn’t see me and I sort of hid to be honest.”

She added, “But this last time I saw her at a restaurant and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other. And I said to the hostess, ‘Really? Really?’ So I said hello and, to be honest, she was short.

Richards explained that Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd also confronted her. “And then Ken came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug,” she told Cohen. “And he said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home.’ And I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.’ Because I do care about them. But that was the last time I saw them. And I haven’t seen them since or heard from them.”

Vanderpump Explained if She Would Ever Return to RHOBH

When asked if she would ever return to RHOBH, Vanderpump didn’t give a strict yes or no. “Would I go back? I would never say never because it was fantastic,” she said on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. “And I had a great time.”

Vanderpump explained that while she had a great time, she struggled with her cast members’ reactions when she suddenly lost her brother. “I had been accused of being so British and so stiff upper lip and not sharing my feelings,” she shared. “And there you have it. I was a f****** broken mess. And how was it dealt with by them? You saw it.”

