Lisa Vanderpump Shades Kyle Richards In New Interview

It looks like former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump is not a fan of Kyle Richards’ new look.

While appearing on a May 25, 2021, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, Vanderpump didn’t hold back about what she thought of her ex-friend’s new nose while explaining their recent dine-and-dash incident. Earlier this month, it was reported that the two were dining separately at the same restaurant, and Vanderpump sent her bill to Richards’ table.

“See I didn’t dine and dash like Kyle, who is always trying to make me look bad,” Vanderpump said during her appearance. “I didn’t dine and dash. She should keep her new nose out of my business.”

In October 2020, Richards revealed that she had gotten a nose job. “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face…here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” Richards explained on her Instagram story at the time, which was captured by Bravo. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip.”

Richards Responded to Vanderpump’s Diss

On May 27, 2021, Richards also appeared on E!’s Daily Pop along with her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, where she got the chance to respond to Vanderpump’s diss. “I don’t care what she says, it’s not important,” Richards said.

However, Hilton couldn’t seem to wrap her head around what Vanderpunmp had said about her younger sister. “No, she would never do that,” Hilton said about Vanderpump. “Vanderpump loves Kyle. She would never do that.”

Even though Richards and Vanderpump are no longer friends, it seems like Hilton and Vanderpump have remained on good terms. “I like Kathy,” Vanderpump admitted to HollywoodLife in April 2021. “Kathy won’t take any nonsense. I like it when anybody changes the dynamic in a group.”

Vanderpump Believed That Her RHOBH Friendships Were ‘Authentic’

During an October 2020 appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Vanderpump admitted that since leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she hasn’t heard from many of her former castmates. The star explained this while revealing which ladies she does keep in touch with from the franchise.

“I’m very friendly with Joyce Giraud, who was only on one season,” Vanderpump said during her appearance. “She was almost too nice for Housewives. She’s just such a fabulous woman so I’m very good friends with her. I speak to Camille [Grammer]. I occasionally speak to Taylor [Armstrong]. The rest of them? No. I never heard from them. I hoped it wouldn’t be that way because I believed that I had authentic friendships.”

Vanderpump exited “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” halfway through season nine, after she feuded with most of her castmates about the “puppygate” scandal. Vanderpump had also lost her brother shortly before filming, which had made the season a lot more difficult for her.

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

