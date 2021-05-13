Lisa Vanderpump Has Awkward Restaurant Run-In With Kyle Richards

Lisa Vanderpump went out to eat with her husband, Ken Todd, but she tried to get her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Kyle Richards, and a producer to foot the bill.

A source told TMZ that when the Vanderpump-Todds dined at the Shu Restaurant in Los Angeles, they spotted Richards having dinner a few tables over with an executive producer for the “Real Housewives” franchise. The insider noted that Vanderpump and Richards did not say hello to one another amid their ongoing feud, but that the EP did greet the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

When Vanderpump and her husband finished dinner, the reality star reportedly told the server to send her $132 tab to the EP, who also produces “Vanderpump Rules” and “Lisa Vanderpump Overserved.” The outlet noted that Vanderpump reportedly said she has a “playful relationship” with the producer, and felt he “owed” her a dinner after making so much reality TV with him.

Unfortunately for LVP, her playful attempt fell flat. The insider told TMZ that Richards and the producer refused to pick up the tab. Luckily for the staff, the wealthy SUR owner left a cash tip for the server and a copy of her credit card in case the bill wasn’t paid as requested.

This Is Not the First time Lisa & Kyle Ran Into Each Other Since Their Falling Out

Vanderpump and Richards have run into each other several times since their famous falling out over an adoption at her Vanderpump Dogs rescue, during which Todd kicked Richards out of the couple’s Villa Rosa mansion. Last year, Richards told Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” that she actually “hid” from her former friend when she ran into her at a department store following the “Puppygate” scandal.

“I’ve bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus,” Richards said of Vanderpump, per Too Fab. “The second time I saw her, she didn’t see me, and I sort of, like, hid, to be honest. But this last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, “Really? Really?”

Richards added that because they were seated so close to one another at the restaurant, she attempted to be nice to Vanderpump and Todd.

“I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short,” Richards said of Vanderpump. “And then Ken came up after and I stood up and gave him a hug and he said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,’ and I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.”

Lisa Vanderpump Once Joked She’d ‘Look for the Escape Hatch’ If She Was Stuck In An Elevator With Kyle Richards

During a separate appearance on “WWHL,” Cohen asked Vanderpump if she would talk to Richards if they were stuck in an elevator together. The reality star joked that she would look for the escape hatch and ask Richards if she could use her shoulder to get a boost

Vanderpump also told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast that she has bumped into Richards “a few times” while out in Beverly Hills and that the former child star has attempted to say hello to her. But the “Pooch Perfect” star revealed she has no interest in rekindling a friendship with someone who doesn’t have “good intention” for her.

“If somebody kind of enjoys your demise, or they don’t make you feel good about yourself, that’s not somebody [you] need around,” Vanderpump explained.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards