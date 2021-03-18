Lisa Vanderpump Abrubtly Booted Off Live Radio Show

Even though she’s no longer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it doesn’t mean that Lisa Vanderpump can’t stir up some drama from afar.

According to The Daily Mail, while appearing on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s radio show on Wednesday, March 17, Vanderpump was abruptly cut off and taken off the air mid-interview. The hosts blamed technical difficulties, as they said that Vanderpump’s publicist was also on the line, which caused a lot of delays, forcing them to disconnect.

“I’m not going to put up with two seconds of delay so some slob can listen on the phone,” Sandilands said about Vanderpump’s publicist. “That’s not workable. The publicist can listen on the radio – I’m not wasting my life re-routing it through New York, it’s a joke!”

Vanderpump was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons one through nine.

One Star Recently Also Blasted Lisa Vanderpump After a Bad Encounter

Even though being cut off from the radio show wasn’t necessarily a reflection of Vanderpump’s behavior, one major celebrity would say otherwise. Over the summer, Sarah Paulson feuded with Vanderpump, calling the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “not that nice” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

During a June 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Paulson followed up about the incident. “I didn’t say she was a terrible person,” Paulson explained. “I simply said she wasn’t that nice to me. She wasn’t and that’s OK. It wasn’t a character assassination!”

In response, Vanderpump hit back at the actress with a Tweet, showing off a photo of Paulson holding her dog, Giggy. “Apparently @MsSarahPaulson you are in a picture with me holding my precious lil giggy, I rarely let anybody hold him as he is so delicate, you must be friendly with one of those mean girls,” Vanderpump wrote. “I have no reason to be anything but kind to you.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s Radio Appearance Was for Her New Project

Although Vanderpump Rules may not be coming back right now, fans can still look forward to seeing more of Vanderpump on their screens. Vanderpump has a new show premiering on E! on March 18, called Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, which was what she was supposed to talk about on Kyle Sandiland’s radio show. The show will take place at her Los Angeles Pad, Villa Rosa, as she hosts various guests for dinner.

“I said, ‘Well, I’ve been cooking up a storm with [my daughter] Pandora, making really beautiful things and really experimenting.’ And we love setting the table … and they said, ‘Let’s make a show about it,'” Vanderpump recently explained to Us Weekly.

Vanderpump continued, “We did it all ourselves. Everything was homegrown. … I wanted to make a show that was the most gorgeous show that you would stop, you would press the remote and go back, [like], ‘I want to see what that is again.’”

Viewers can catch the premiere of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump on March 18 at 9/8c on E!.

