Ken Todd & Lisa Vanderpump Settle $250K Class-Action Lawsuit

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump have settled a $250,000 class-action lawsuit brought on by employees from two of their West Hollywood restaurants.

According to Radar Online, who obtained court documents, Ken and Lisa were accused of “stiffing” their employees at both their Pump and TomTom restaurants.

The suit was originally filed on December 16, 2019, by Adam Antoine a former employee on behalf of 153 other employees who alleged Ken and Lisa and their business Pinky Beverly Hills LLC did not pay wages or provide meal breaks and had been doing so for years, the outlet reported.

The outlet also reported the couple was “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked.

The case was finally resolved two years after the original filing when Ken and Lisa settled via a mediator for $250,000. A judge still must approve the settlement, the outlet reported.

Ken and Lisa denied violating labor laws, the outlet reported.

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke out Against a Minimum Wage Increase for West Hollywood

On November 4, 2021, Lisa was interviewed on ABC 7 where she spoke out against raising the minimum wage in West Hollywood.

“I just implore you to really give this a lot of thought. Because I do believe if we raise the minimum wage now, it’s going to be counterproductive,” she says in the clip.

The minimum wage increase was later approved and will be $17.64 an hour in 2022, according to CBS Local Los Angeles.

Fans were none too happy with Lisa seemingly fighting against the welfare of her employees.

“A millionaire fighting not to pay her employees a wage that isn’t even the LIVING wage. Shameful,” someone wrote in the comments of the above clip.

“I’d love for lvp to live on minimum wage for a day and see how she likes it.” someone else wrote.

“She’s worth $90 million and can’t give a couple of extra dollars to her employees who need it most and lost work during the pandemic?” another fan commented.

Former RHOBH Co-Star Kyle Richards Threw Massive Shade at Lisa Vanderpump

In early December, Kyle Richards appeared on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In a Pod, and spilled some major tea about Lisa manipulating her placement in the cast photo for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She said she wasn’t going to hold the diamond off to the side…” Kyle said. “Do you remember they used to make us [hold it out in each direction] and then you didn’t know [who would end up in the center]? She would only do center because she didn’t want to be on the side.”

Lisa is also rumored to be considering a return to the franchise according to an October 2021 report from The Sun.

“Lisa Vanderpump wants to come back to ‘Housewives,’” a source told the outlet. “Between the terrible ratings with ‘Overserved’ and ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ and ‘VPR’ crashing in ratings, she hasn’t been able to find success outside of Beverly Hills Housewives and wants to make a return.”

“She would still view it as though she’s doing them a favor and not vice versa so she will only do it for the right price,” the source continued. “And there is mutual interest, the show is eyeing to get her back too. She has stayed in execs’ good graces all these years, it would make sense for her career and for their show.”

