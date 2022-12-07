Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Mauricio Umansky Calls Her the ‘Rudest’ Bravolebrity

Lisa Vanderpump has been in a years-long feud with Kyle Richards. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars have not stayed in touch ever since their falling out in season 9 over the “Puppygate” scandal, during which Vanderpump famously kicked Richards out of her Beverly Hills mansion.

Three years later, the two remain estranged – and a recent comment made by Richards’ husband probably won’t help them reconcile any time soon.

Mauricio Umansky Shaded Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Mauricio saying Lisa Vanderpump is the rudest Bravoleb he’s ever interacted with 💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/nWZxf5gwyo — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 1, 2022

During a November 30, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, appeared as a guest alongside ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay.

During a game of “Truth or Drink,” host Andy Cohen asked Umansky to name “the rudest Bravolebrity” he’s “ever interacted with.”

“Ooh that’s a tough one,” Umansky said, before wincing and adding, “I’m gonna throw out…Lisa Vanderpump.”

Viewers — and Vanderpump — reacted on social media. After a fan called out Umansky on Twitter with, “@LisaVanderpump the rudest? Have you met Erika? She cursed a boy and you laughed about it,” Vanderpump responded.

“Silly man, I meet hundreds everyday I am never accused of that… little puppet,” she tweeted of Umansky.

The SUR owner also retweeted the WWHL clip on her Twitter page along with a fan comment that read, “Sounds jealous. This makes me like @LisaVanderpump more. I would be rude to Maurice too. #IdiotWhoLaughsAtChildrenBeing Abused.”

The comment was in reference to Umansky’s recent scandal after he was filmed laughing about a disturbing interaction between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais’ teen son, Jax. After the “Pretty Mess” singer told the 14-year-old to “get the f*** out of here,” Umansky laughed and said he thought it was “great” that she said that.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Umansky agreed that the scene was one of the cringiest moments of the season and revealed that he immediately apologized to Beauvais and her son.

But on social media, some fans called out Umansky for calling Vanderpump the rudest Bravolebrity he knows.

“Y’all were friends for many years. Lisa let you sell her house. Even if y’all are not cool anymore, she’s not the rudest bravo celebrity you have ever met. No respect of what the friendship once was, huh?” one viewer wrote. to The Agency founder.

“Yeah, I’ll take LVP’s rudeness over his any day,” another chimed in. “He & Kyle laughed at a 14yr old being told to F off. He was glad Erika did it. He & Kyle were rude to Kathy in Aspen. They’re looking pretty rude to me.”

“This reeks of jealousy he and Kyle are so jealous of LVP’s fame,” another added.

Kyle Richards Also Called Lisa Vanderpump ‘Rude’

While their friendship ended more than three years ago, Richards and Vanderpump have run into each other in public. While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020, Richards revealed that she ran into Vanderpump a few times at Neiman Marcus and also at a restaurant.

“I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short,” Richards said of Vanderpump, according to Too Fab.

More recently, on the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow in 2021, Richards claimed that Vanderpump always snubs her when they run into each other.

“She never speaks to me when I see her and I say ‘hello’ to her,” the RHOBH veteran said. “Every time I see her, I go up and I’m polite and the last time she was so rude that this was actually the first time I didn’t go up to her table and say, ‘Hello.’”

