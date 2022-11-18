Lisa Vanderpump Introduces New Addition to Her Family: WATCH

Lisa Vanderpump is a well-known animal lover, and many of her philanthropic efforts are focused on causes related to animals.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has a menagerie of pets living on her Villa Rosa estate in Beverly Hills, including dogs, swans, and horses, and she founded the non-profit dog rescue organization, Vanderpump Dogs Foundation in 2017, per BravoTV.com.

In an interview with Time, Vanderpump admitted it was “never a normal situation” at her family’s home when it came to animals. “There would always be ponies in the kitchen and I rode the horse to the village in my pajamas and we had ducks on the bed,” she said.

Over the years, fans have met many of Vanderpump’s pets, including her famous Pomeranian dog, Giggy, and her miniature ponies, Diamonds and Rosé.

Lisa Vanderpump Introduced Fans to Her New Addition

In an Instagram post on November 15, 2022, Vanderpump gave fans a look at the backyard of her Beverly Hills estate. The Bravo star showed off a lavish array of flowers and a fountain on her Villa Rosa property before zooming in on a small pen with two miniature horses: a white one named Diamonds, and a new brown pony.

“Let me introduce you to our new miniature horse,” Vanderpump said. “Her name’s Fiona. But we call her Velvet. She’s a rescue and she’s everything.”

Vanderpump added that her two horses are becoming “quite good friends” and have been “rolling around in the mud together.”

“Introducing our new little rescue horse … R.I.P Rosé,” Vanderpump captioned the video.

Fans hit the comment section to thank Vanderpump for taking in the rescue pony. “Thank you for rescuing a beautiful soul. RIP Rose,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww that’s beautiful. I’m so happy Diamonds has company again RIP Rosé,” another added.

“Fiona is going to have the BEST life,” a third fan chimed in.

“That baby hit the jackpot! How lucky is she to have you! Enjoy!” another fan wrote to Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Miniature Horse, Rosè, Passed Away Unexpectedly in August 2022

In 2015, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans saw Vanderpump gift two white miniature horses to her husband, Ken Todd. The couple named the horses Diamonds and Rosè, per Entertainment Tonight, and the pets were introduced to fans on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

But in August 2022, Vanderpump shared sad news on Twitter as she revealed that one of her tiny horses collapsed at her home.

“Such sadness today at Villa Rosa,” she wrote. “Our little horse Rosè passed away unexpectedly last night. A frantic dash to hospital after she collapsed. Diamonds is crying for her…us too.”

According to People, the death of the pony came less than a year after Vanderpump lost two golden retrievers, Avery and Rumpy, and less than two years after the death of her beloved Pomeranian, Giggy.

Vanderpump once talked about how beloved Giggy was to Bravo fans. “I’ve been on television, done, what, maybe about 450 episodes over the years [with] ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Housewives,” she told Bravo Insider. “There’s more portraits of Giggy, paintings, and photographs, than there’s ever been of me,” Vanderpump said. “People have spent hours painting portraits of Giggy, and I’ve got them all.”

