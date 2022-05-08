Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Hired RHOBH Star’s Son

Lisa Vanderpump has a strained relationship with pretty much all of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars, but she doesn’t seem to hold a grudge toward cast members who joined the show after her departure.

Last fall, Vanderpump and RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais posed together at a charity event held at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom. The fundraiser was to raise funds for earthquake victims in Haiti, which is a cause close to Beauvais’ heart.

On October 13, 2021, Beauvais told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she met Lisa Vanderpump for the first time at the fundraiser — but it sounds like they had plenty to talk about once they met in person.

Lisa Vanderpump Explained Why She Hired Garcelle Beauvais’ Son for Her Las Vegas Cocktail Bar

In an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump revealed that after she met Beauvais at the Haiti fundraiser, the “Coming to America” star asked her for a favor.

“She said to me, ‘I was wondering if you could give my son a job,’” Vanderpump revealed. “[And] normally I hate that when people say that to me… [But] she said, ‘Well he’s in Vegas.’ And I thought, ‘Oh okay, I’m a little more removed from that on a day-to-day basis.’ I said, ‘Listen, I can get him the interview. I can get him the job, but I can’t help him keep it. So it’s up to him.’ So she’s like, ‘Oh no, he’s just great. You’ll love it.’ So I said, ‘Well why not have him as the face of my restaurant in the Cocktail Garden?’”

Earlier this year, Beauvais’ oldest son, Oliver Saunders, shared an Instagram photo as he posed with Vanderpump at the Vegas cocktail lounge, Vanderpump Vegas, which is located in Caesars Palace. “Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!” Saunders captioned the pic.

Oliver Saunders is Beauvais’ only child from her first marriage to her ex-husband Daniel Saunders. She also shares twin teen sons, Jax and Jaid, with her second ex-husband, Michael Nilon.

All three of Beauvais’ sons have made cameos on RHOBH in the past. The Bravo star has also opened up about her oldest son’s past struggles with substance abuse, and has expressed pride over his life today as a hardworking and sober husband and father, according to Screenrant.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed That Oliver Saunders May Make a Move to Another One of Her Vegas Venues

In the Us interview, Vanderpump described hiring Saunders as a “win-win” situation for both her and Beauvais. She revealed that her employee has a “great attitude” – so much so that he may make a move to her newest venture.

In late April 2022, Vanderpump celebrated the grand opening of her latest Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris. Beauvais was the only member of the Housewives franchise to show her support, a situation that Vanderpump thought was “kind of funny” given her nearly 10 years on the Bravo reality franchise — none of which included Beauvais as a castmate.

Vanderpump also revealed that Saunders could soon be moving to the new Vegas bar.

“People love him, and now he wants to move over to the new restaurant, Vanderpump a Paris,” she told Us. “So Garcelle wanted to come in and support me and him.”

Some fans would love to see LVP and Saunders as castmates. In a Reddit thread, commenters pitched an idea for a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff based at the Las Vegas venue with Saunders in the cast. But Vanderpump hinted that she is too busy to take on another show.

“There’s definitely some interest,” she dished of a Vanderpump Vegas reality show. “People are talking, but I think right now, I’ve had so much going on.”

READ NEXT: Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump Fallout