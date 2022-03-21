PHOTOS: Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris Bar & Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump opened a new restaurant in Las Vegas.

Three years after launching the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” of Beverly Hills star opened the French-themed Vanderpump à Paris, a romantic restaurant and lounge that is located inside the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Vanderpump’s restaurant empire with her husband Ken Todd, has included dozens of bars and restaurants including the West Hollywood hotspots PUMP, TomTom, and SUR, the latter of which is featured on the Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules.”

Here’s what to know about her latest place:

Lisa Vanderpump Shares a Location With Another Famous Businesswoman

Before you even enter Vanderpump à Paris, Lisa Vanderpump is front and center. The restaurant owner turned reality star is featured on a banner alongside fellow food superstar Martha Stewart, whose eatery, The Bedford, is also located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

“Somebody amazing by my side! Excited!” Vanderpump captioned a photo of the banners displayed along the entryway to the hotel and casino complex.

Vanderpump’s new bar/restaurant is located on Le Boulevard at Paris with a visible entryway next to the Paris Las Vegas front desk, and is open Monday to Sunday from 4 pm to 12 midnight, per the Caesars website.

Vanderpump à Paris Features Elaborate French Décor & Food

The Parisian-themed restaurant was a no-brainer for Vanderpump, who previously lived in France for nearly a decade. “We had such an incredible time living in France for close to 10 years, so we are inextricably tied to the country,” Vanderpump told People.

Vanderpump called in her designer pal Nick Alain to coordinate the decor for the 200-seat establishment. In addition to a Parisian-style courtyard and huge gold fountain, the eatery features a behind-the-bar “view” of the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, show-stopping chandeliers, plush furnishings, and elaborate florals and greenery.

According to Eater, a French wine list includes several of Vanderpump’s signature wines, and the menu features appetizers such as ratatouille fries, caviar bites, truffle-stuffed baguettes, and goat cheese cakes. Main entrees include coq au vin pot pie, butter prawns, and cast iron filet. There are also dessert cocktails such as a Pain au Chocolat martini and a Le Meringue lemon drink. The signature cocktails were created by Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, the RHOBH alum noted on Instagram.

In a press release shared by Restaurant Hospitality, Vanderpump revealed that the French concept restaurant had been “a passion project” for her and her husband for a long time.

“After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with epic visual statements — it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas,” she said last year.

Several of Vanderpump’s Bravo co-stars are already planning to check out Vanderpump à Paris.

“Can’t wait to see it!” wrote former RHOBH star Joyce Giraud on Instagram.

“Congrats! Can’t wait to visit!!!” added “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back