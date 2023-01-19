Lisa Vanderpump Spotted With RHOBH Star & Fans Want to See Them Film Together

Lisa Vanderpump linked up with a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star amid rumblings that she could return to the cast for season 13.

On January 13, 2023, Garcelle Beauvais shared a photo of herself with her son, Oliver Saunders, and Vanderpump. “@lisavanderpump thanks for a lovely dinner! We forgot @not_jaid_ and OJ in the selfie lol,” Beauvais captioned the post.

“Sooo funny … the dinner was great but the hair was everything,” Vanderpump wrote in the comments section, referencing Beauvais’ newly styled red hair.

It seems the three were enjoying some time together at one of Vanderpump’s lounges in Las Vegas, as Saunders has worked at Vanderpump Vegas for several months. In an interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump revealed that Beauvais asked if she would consider hiring her son for a job — and while she made no guarantees, Saunders was hired after an interview.

Although Beauvais and Vanderpump aren’t on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” together, the two seem to have developed a friendship — and fans want to see more of it.

Many Fans Were Quick to Suggest That Vanderpump & Beauvais Should Film Together

Vanderpump left RHOBH before Beauvais joined the show, so fans didn’t get to see the two interact on camera, but any time the two women are together, many seem to want to see their friendship dynamic.

Several comments on Beauvais’ post were from fans hoping they get an opportunity to see Vanderpump and Beauvais team up on camera in some capacity at some point.

“I am here to see this friendship on TV,” one person wrote.

“This friendship needs to be brought to the TV screen. I wonder how?” someone else said.

“I am losing my s***! We need you both on RHOBH,” a third fan added.

“Recruit her back! Love the idea of the trio – LVP, you and Sutton,” a fourth weighed in.

Beauvais & Vanderpump Previously Filmed Together

BREAKING: GARCELLE FILMING WITH LISA VANDERPUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/LoVzx3BpU6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 2, 2022

In September 2022, a photo of Beauvais and Vanderpump filming together surfaced online. The two women appeared to be at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot PUMP and a camera crew could be seen in the snap.

Although many fans were excited to see the two women filming together, they soon learned that the scene was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” — not “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump left the “Real Housewives” franchise after skipping out on the season 9 reunion.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us Weekly in June 2019. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she added.

Since Vanderpump foe Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving the show in early January 2023, rumors that Vanderpump would consider a return have been circulating — and she hasn’t really denied them. In fact, she has taken to social media to comment on posts about her potential return, not saying whether she would or wouldn’t consider it.

