Lisa Vanderpump, Other British Stars Remember Queen Elizabeth II

British celebrities, including former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the official Buckingham Palace announcement, Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the message reads. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Several British celebrities shared their condolences.

Here’s what you need to know:

Former RHOBH Star Lisa Vanderpump Released a Statement on Instagram: ‘Such Overwhelming Sadness at the Loss of One of the Most Inspirational Women the World Has Ever Known’

“We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has ever known,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the Commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken.”

Ozzy Osbourne tweeted a message for the Queen on Thursday, as well, writing, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

The EBoys also tweeted writing, “RIP Queen Elizabeth II. The Eboys will be taking a break to mourn this heartbreaking loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.