Lisa Vanderpump Shares The Only Way She’d Reconcile With Her Former RHOBH Castmates

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her thoughts about her former castmates.

During the May 29 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, host Alex Cooper inquired if Vanderpump would consider reconciling with her former RHOBH castmates. As fans are aware, Vanderpump left RHOBH after the show’s 9th season in 2019.

“Do you think you’ll ever be friends with any of the women again from Housewives?” asked Cooper.

Vanderpump replied that she would consider mending her relationships with her former co-stars if she received some apologies.

“Let me think about that for a moment. No. No. Well, I think if there’s a true apology,” said Vanderpump. “And actually somebody says, ‘You know what. I really regret it. And I’m really sorry that I said that. I know I tried to humiliate you. Or whatever.’ Then yes. There will always be room. But you’ll never get that from them.”

Vanderpump also shared she tends to hold grudges. She clarified that she does not think it is healthy to resent others if “it’s detrimental” to the grudge holder.

“If it’s eating away at you, you need to deal with it,” said Vanderpump. “But if you can actually go, ‘I’m done.’ And if that’s a grudge, yeah hold it. Hold it tightly.”

Kyle Richards Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s Comments

While recording the May 2024 “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vanderpump stated she was aware one of her RHOBH co-stars was getting cheated on.

“There was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario, yeah, in one of the shows. I’m not telling you. And I kind of knew. Yeah, I’ve known,” said Vanderpump.

She also denied she was talking about RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared they were separating in 2023. Kemsley revealed she was separating from her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley in May 2024.

Vanderpump also stated she was unhappy with RHOBH couples who have denied having relationship problems and later broke up.

“Suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean or my king.’ Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together,” said Vanderpump.

Us Weekly reported that Richards shared her thoughts about Vanderpump’s remarks in a May 30 Amazon Live. She stated that she believed Vanderpump was referring to her marriage to Umansky, as her estranged husband called her “love bean” as a pet name.

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie. And she knows that,” said Richards. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

Richards also warned that she would like to share details about Vanderpump’s personal life.

“If she wants to talk like that then I would be happy to get into with her side of the street. But I don’t think she wants that,” said Richards with a smile.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards’ Separation in November 2023

Vanderpump, who stopped being friends with Richards after leaving RHOBH, commented on her and Umansky’s separation in a November 2023 interview with Page Six. She stated that she hoped Umansky and Richards could reconcile their relationship.

“I know that there was a lot of love between them. There really was. And there probably still is,” said Vanderpump. “So I think it saddens me to see anyone who has been together that long –because marriage is hard.”

RHOBH season 14 does not yet have an air date.