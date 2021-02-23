Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star’s Businesses Getting Sued

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has found herself in some deep produce trouble. Los Angeles produce supplier West Central Produce is suing Pump Restaurant and Villa Blanca for past unpaid deliveries, TMZ reported February 19.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own both of the restaurants, along with SUR. The produce supplier claims that the restaurants owe them nearly $100,000 plus interest for produce orders that were delivered but never paid for, per TMZ. West Central Produce adds that it got its last payment from Villa Blanca in March 2020 for $8,890.10. Pump on the other hand paid $9,144.70 for their last payment, per TMZ.

Both restaurants used to be Los Angeles hotspots until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All three of Vanderpump and Todd’s restaurants temporarily closed in March, but Villa Blanca permanently closed its doors last summer. Pump reopened its doors in October, and SUR reopened in September.

Todd told TMZ that, “While he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit, if he owes money to anyone, he’ll make sure his accountants get WCP paid. He says COVID has been a tough time for everyone in the restaurant biz.”

Former Vanderpump Rules Star Recently Made Allegations Against Vanderpump

Not only was Vanderpump an original cast member of RHOBH, but she also started her own show Vanderpump Rules. The popular Bravo show followed along the servers, bartenders, and bussers who worked at her restaurants. Jax Taylor appeared on the series from day one, but he has recently dished on his relationship with his former boss.

In a new Q&A with fans on Instagram Live, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed that he has only talked to Vanderpump “once” since he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their exit from the Bravo reality show in December.

Taylor says that Vanderpump has stopped talking to him as well as some of the cast members who did not leave the show.

Vanderpump Revealed Where Her Friendship With Kyle Richards Stands

As many RHOBH fans know, Vanderpump and Richards had been best friends since season 1. But the two had a falling out during season 9 of the reality show franchise. Vanderpump was struggling with the sudden loss of her brother, and her friendship with Richards began to crumble. Fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Center, but the dog wasn’t a fit with her family, so they decided to give it away to another family.

When the story got leaked to a news outlet, many of the cast members thought Vanderpump had something to do with it. Richards and Vanderpump’s friendship came to a screeching halt when Richards confronted Vanderpump in her home and accused her of leaking the story. Since then, the two have not reconciled.

Vanderpump has opened up about the current status of their friendship. “I seem to run into Kyle a few times,” Vanderpump revealed on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast released in January.

“She always runs up to me and she always goes, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I go, ‘Good,’” she told the podcast. “But I think when somebody doesn’t have good intention for you, where does that leave a friendship? I want friends around me that have good intention for me.”

