RHOBH Favorite Lisa Vanderpump Wanted for Season 13: Report

Could Lisa Vanderpump be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“?

Vanderpump was a part of the series since its inception, staying on as a full-time housewife for nine full seasons before parting ways with the franchise in 2018. She still appears on Bravo, however, on the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, which will air its 10th season in 2023.

Since Vanderpump’s departure from RHOBH, several fans have been hoping that she will someday return to the show, as her presence has certainly left a hole, but she has been pretty clear about her decision to leave “Real Housewives” in the rear view — although she hasn’t really ruled it out completely.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2019 — just after her departure — Vanderpump said that she was in a different place in her life and wasn’t considering coming back.

“Bravo, even you know, said to me, ‘What about in the future?’ I’m like, This is now. And that’s then. I’m really in a different place in my life now,” she explained.

Now, a new report indicates that Bravo is thinking about bringing LVP back to really shake things up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump & Brandi Glanville’s Names Have Been Mentioned When it Comes to the Season 13 Cast

Fresh off the season 12 reunion, there has been quite a bit of chatter about who will stay and who will go out of the existing cast. There has also been a few rumors about potential former cast members returning, from Denise Richards to Vanderpump.

A report from Us Weekly cited an unnamed source who claimed that Bravo was considering getting Vanderpump to ink a deal to return, according to Reality Blurb.

“They’re learning toward bringing [Kathy Hilton] back again as a friend because she’s a fan favorite. But they’re conflicted because Lisa is the show’s antagonist, and that is a critical role. They are also taking the fan backlash [surrounding Lisa] into consideration,” the source said, adding, “There have also been talks about bringing back Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump.”

Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment, though the network is known to keep any and all casting decisions under wraps.

Vanderpump Said She Would Consider a Return if There Were Changes Made to the Cast

Vanderpump seems to go back and forth when it comes to her potential return to the franchise an, in October 2021, she revealed the only way she’d really put thought into getting her diamond back. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump explained.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible. I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke], I hear is doing a good job. I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now? It’s ’18 that I left. I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon,” she told the outlet.

“Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?” she added.

