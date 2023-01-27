Lisa Vanderpump Teases Fans With Back to Work Post

Lisa Vanderpump had fans in a frenzy with an Instagram post about getting back to “the grindstone.”

On January 26, 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran, who exited the Bravo reality show after a rocky season 9 in 2019, posted about returning to the United States after a recent trip.

“Back home now,” Vanderpump captioned a selfie. “To dogs, little horses, flowers, Villa Rosa and the grindstone lol.”

Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s “Grindstone” Could Include a Return to RHOBH

Fans read into Vanderpump’s caption, with some asking if she is “back home to film” the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The cast for the 13th season of the show has not yet been announced by Bravo.

“Ad hopefully a RHOBH contract in the mail!” one fan wrote to Vanderpump of her return home.

“And hopefully back to RHOBH! The crown is heavy, darling- and only you can wear it,” another agreed.

“Hopefully the grindstone includes another appearance on housewives. Come on, put the crown back on and give the people what they want,” another chimed in.

“We love Lisa come back RHOBH23,” wrote another fan.

Vanderpump has been playing coy of late, but the departure of one of her former co-stars, Lisa Rinna, leaves an opening for a major player on the long-running Bravo reality show.

On Twitter, Vanderpump tweeted a pink heart and a prayer hands emoji when one fan asked her to return to RHOBH. She also tweeted a pink heart to another hopeful fan who asked about her status.

Lisa Vanderpump Was in Paris With RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke

Vanderpump’s return to her home in Beverly Hills comes after she had “a wonderful week in Paris,” she tweeted. And her trip to France included some time with RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“[About last night] in Paris… Had a blast!” Stracke captioned a selfie with Vanderpump. Fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais commented, “Yes!”

Beauvais and Vanderpump formed a fast friendship after first meeting at a charity event in 2021. In January 2023, Beauvais posted a photo to Instagram after having dinner with Vanderpump.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] thanks for a lovely dinner!” she captioned a post that included the “Vanderpump Rules” star as well as her adult son, Oliver Saunders, who works for Vanderpump at her Las Vegas restaurant.

Vanderpump previously teased that she would consider a return to “RHOBH” if the cast had a revamp, and she even named Stracke and Beauvais as two women she would be happy to film with.

In 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with her former friends Rinna and Kyle Richards still on the cast. The bad blood runs deep, and Vanderpump is not on speaking terms with most women from her first go-around on the show.

But Vanderpump admitted she would consider working with newer cast members Beauvais and Stracke, who weren’t on the show when she was on it from 2010 to 2019.

“[if] they kind of cleaned house, then maybe,” Vanderpump said of a potential RHOBH return. “It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

