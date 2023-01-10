Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Comments About Her Potential RHOBH Return

Lisa Vanderpump’s potential return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been a hot topic of conversation since Lisa Rinna announced her exit from the show.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine on January 5, 2023.

Rinna and Bravo reached a “mutual decision” to part ways, according to the outlet, and her departure will leave at least one spot open for another full-time star to possibly join the series — or return to it.

Shortly after Rinna confirmed that she was out, fans started talking about a possible replacement and Vanderpump’s name has been thrown around quite a bit. Vanderpump left the series after season 9, skipping the reunion after a rough season of friendships lost. But with Rinna gone, the path to Vanderpump’s return seems to be more visible than ever before.

Vanderpump Has Been Responding to Fans Who Want Her Back on the Show

Vanderpump hasn’t completely shut the door on RHOBH, but she hasn’t really been ready to walk through it again, either. In an interview with Extra TV in July 2022, Vanderpump was asked if she would return to the series.

“I have no plans to,” she responded. “Andy said the door is always open. It’s not something I want to be involved in right now, especially with what is going on over there right now. Hard pass. You never say never, but never right now.”

Despite her response then, many fans aren’t ready to let go of the idea that Vanderpump will eventually make her RHOBH return. And Vanderpump sees them.

Actress Jessica Chastain was on “Watch What Happens Live” and told Andy Cohen that she wants to see Vanderpump back on the show.

“Just fell in love with @jes_chastain even more,” a social media user tweeted in response to an article about Chastain’s comment.

“Me too… lol,” Vanderpump responded.

A fan account later encouraged fans to share whether or not they’d want to see Vanderpump return to RHOBH.

“When Lisa Vanderpump left the show, so did I. What’s the point of watching when the most fabulous person on the show is no longer in residence? Duh,” one fan wrote.

Vanderpump left a heart emoji in response.

The Majority of RHOBH Fans Would Like to See LVP Return

While it’s unclear if Bravo has even reached out to Vanderpump about coming back to the franchise, many fans have been hoping that it will happen in the not-so-distant future.

“i hope LVP comes back to replace rinna, her alliance wpuld [sic] definitely be to Sutton & Garcelle and i would love to see how their bond would affect the now disgruntled FFF. also seeing her interact with kyle after everything that happened would be SO. GOOD,” one Redditor commented on a thread about LVP’s potential return.

“Bring back the queen,” someone else wrote.

“I hope she at least considers it. I sure do miss her,” a third added.

There are a few people who don’t want Vanderpump to return, but they appear to be few and far between.

