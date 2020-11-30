Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on RHOBH Affair Drama

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about the alleged affair that happened between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

While on a November 24 episode of the Comments by Bravo podcast, Vanderpump weighed in on this past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her opinion on the affair drama. “I made a distinct effort to not watch [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” Vanderpump revealed on the podcast. “I didn’t want to have an opinion about it and I didn’t want to be emotionally invested in something I had no control over…It was easier and less painful for me just to step away from it.”

Vanderpump continued, “From what I gathered, [Denise] just didn’t want to be open with what actually transpired. But that’s what she should have said to them. She should have said, ‘What I do has nothing to do with you so bugger off.’”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was rocked by drama, as former star Brandi Glanville claimed that she and Richards had hooked up twice before. Richards has denied Glanville’s claims.

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Defended Denise Richards

While Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was airing, Vanderpump defended Richards. During an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump said, “I hear Denise has been having a really rough time, and I always had a great connection with her — and we have a lot in common, you know, in terms of having adopted children and a huge dog lover — I mean, I would love to speak to her at some point. I hear that she’s had a really rough time on it.”

In early September, a rep for Richards announced to Variety that she would be leaving the franchise after two seasons. Richards was replaced by new Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff, who will star on the show in a full-time role. The women will also be joined by Kathy Hilton, who is Kyle Richard’s sister, who will serve as a “friend of.”

Lisa Vanderpump Left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ on Her own Accord

Halfway through Season 9, Vanderpump left the series after having been a cast member since the first season. Vanderpump was not getting along with many of the ladies on the show, particularly feuding with Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. “The last year was a very negative year for me. I feel like we’re moving forward,” Vanderpump told Extra TV in June 2019. “They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

During a June 2019 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Andy Cohen that it was actually Vanderpump who sold him on the idea of creating The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “It has been well documented that when we were developing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show,” Cohen said. “When I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show,” he continued. “I just wanted to see more of Lisa, and so did all of you. She is iconic, and I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa in all of her glory on Vanderpump Rules… She will always be the Queen of Diamonds in the Bravo universe.”

