Lisa Vanderpump Slams RHOBH Cast: ‘I Don’t Think About Them’

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump slammed her former castmates, calling them “sheep.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her new show on E!, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the star spoke briefly about where she stands with her former friends. “I don’t really mention them — and it’s not because I’m trying to avoid it,” Vanderpump said to Entertainment Tonight about Housewives. “It’s because I don’t really think about them. The lion doesn’t care what the sheep were doing.”

Vanderpump continued, “It got too mean, and they’re coming at me and yelling at me and accusing me. Sure, yeah. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to Radar Online to give a story? Said no one, ever.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also added, “When they were so mean, I just wanted to walk away from it. I just don’t spend any time talking about [it]. I haven’t watched the show since.”

Vanderpump was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons one through nine. However, she left halfway through season nine after some explosive drama with the ladies.

Lisa Vanderpump Was in a Bad Mental State When She Left the Show

During a January 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump admitted that she wasn’t in a good mental state when she left the show. “I take full responsibility for not being strong enough to complete the series,” Vanderpump admitted, citing her poor mental state at the time due to the passing of her brother and mother. “I was not in a space where I felt that I could go on my own mental health. I was crying every single day, it just wasn’t a healthy situation.”

Vanderpump continued, “Since I left, I really haven’t been that vocal about it, but I had been accused of being so British and so step up a little, but not sharing my feelings. And there you have it. I was a f****** broken mess. And how was it dealt with by them? You saw it.”

Season 9 was quite rough for Vanderpump, as drama surrounding “puppygate” ended her friendship with both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. Vanderpump did not show up for the reunion that season.

Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Keep in Touch With Any of Her Former Castmembers

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Vanderpump revealed that she doesn’t keep in touch with any of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. “No,” Vanderpump admitted. “I left under pretty sad circumstances. I think you saw that and experienced that with me. I was at a very low point in my life, and there was no joy in that situation.”

Vanderpump also explained that she doesn’t see herself returning to the show…at least, not anytime soon. “With three shows, a book, a podcast, and my restaurants, I just want to get my life back to normal and open our businesses right now,” Vanderpump told Cosmopolitan. “I can never say never but I could definitely say never right now.”

READ NEXT: Leah McSweeney Responds to Tinsley Mortimer Breakup