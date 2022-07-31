Original RHOBH Star Reveals Why She’ll Never Return to Franchise

Lisa Vanderpump was a main star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for nine seasons. In 2019, the queen bee quit the franchise following a season-long “Puppygate” scandal involving a rescue dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation that was mistakenly returned to another shelter. Vanderpump was accused of giving a story about the scandal to a tabloid, and she left the show on bad terms with most of her castmates.

Vanderpump later accused producers of leaking the negative story about the dog and throwing her “under the bus.” “I think it was production that did it,” she told Page Six in April 2022. “I feel like the producers gave the story … I’m not happy that they tried to blame me.”

But in the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” executive producer Chris Cullen said Vanderpump “didn’t want her hands dirty,” so she also used her co-stars as pawns. Cullen alleged that it was Vanderpump herself who went to a tabloid with the negative story about Kemsley’s adopted dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, being temporarily placed in a kill shelter after the RHOBH star decided not to keep the pup. “When Lisa lost the narrative in the show, and she realized that it wasn’t going the way she wanted, that’s when she leaked the story to the press,” Cullen claimed in the book, per E! News.

With so much bad blood, it’s no wonder that Vanderpump has shut down any chance of ever returning to the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Lisa Vanderpump Called the RHOBH Franchise Too ‘Mean-Spirited’ For Her

Vanderpump still has a huge fan base on Bravo with “Vanderpump Rules,” but many viewers would love to see her back on RHOBH or another spinoff series.

But when a Twitter user recently asked her, “On behalf of #rhobh fans everywhere please come back Lisa Vanderpump,” the SUR owner replied with a firm answer. “Nooooooo…..tooo mean spirited,” she wrote.

When another fan asked her, “Lisa would you do Ultimate Girls Trip if asked,” she firmly replied, “Nooooo.”

Vanderpump’s new comments are not a huge surprise. In an interview with Page Six earlier in 2022, Vanderpump called RHOBH “a nightmare” and added, “I’m happy I left. I tried to leave three or four times.”

“I would never go back,” she added. “That’s a hot mess that I could do without.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Said Even Her Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t Enough to Get Her to Return to RHOBH

In the past, Vanderpump has teased that she would consider a return to “RHOBH” if most of the current cast members were fired. In 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return with her ex-friends Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley still on the show. But she has teased she wouldn’t mind working with newer cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, both of whom weren’t on the show when she was on it.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon,” Vanderpump said of her potential return to RHOBH. “Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

But she has shut that possibility down now, too. In a July 2022 interview with ET, Vanderpump said even her newfound friendship with Beauvais isn’t enough to get her to go back to the Housewives.

“I don’t think so,” she said of a future return, adding that she never talks “Housewives” with Beauvais.

“I haven’t seen the show since I left,” Vanderpump added. “But that’s a good thing for me. I had nine and a half years, and a few of those years were pretty tricky.”

