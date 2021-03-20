Lisa Vanderpump Reveals if She’d Ever Return to ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and dished on who she still talks to from the Bravo franchise.

The wealthy restaurant owner and entrepreneur famously quit the Beverly Hills-based reality show in 2019 after a falling out with her costars in the aftermath of the Puppy Gate scandal. Vanderpump had also been mourning the tragic death of her brother, Mark, during her final season of the show.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Vanderpump revealed that she does not keep in touch with the Housewives cast members from her final season. She also addressed the chances of her ever returning to the franchise. Vanderpump told the outlet she left RHOBH “under pretty sad circumstances. ”

“I think you saw that and experienced that with me. I was at a very low point in my life, and there was no joy in that situation,'” she said. The busy star added that she is already very busy with three TV shows, a book, a podcast, and her restaurants.

“I just want to get my life back to normal and open our businesses right now,” Vanderpump said, adding of her future on RHOBH: “I can never say never but I could definitely say never right now.”

While she confirmed that it’s “never” for now, Vanderpumnp also admitted she can never truly say never to a future RHOBH diamond.

“You can never say never, because I always said I’d never do a reality show in the first place,” Vanderpump admitted to Us Weekly. “I had so many good experiences that came from that and I had such a good relationship with the production. Vanderpump Rules was born out of that.”

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed the Moment She Knew She Had to Quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Vanderpump revealed that her famous fight with Kyle Richards, during which the Halloween star accused her of leaking stories to tabloids, was the final straw for her during the tumultuous 9th season of the Bravo reality show.

“I left [the show] because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly during an episode of the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Vanderpump reiterated that when Richards still didn’t believe her after she swore on her children’s lives, she knew she was done.

“When I said ‘I swear to you on my children’s life,’ and somebody goes, ‘I don’t believe you, in that nanosecond, I knew that’s it for me,” Vanderpump said.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed Who She Keeps in Touch With From ‘RHOBH’

While she doesn’t talk to her most recent RHOBH costars, which included Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards, Vanderpump does occasionally talk to three women from past seasons.

“I’m very friendly with Joyce Giraud, who was only on one season,” Vanderpump said on The Bellas Podcast. “She was almost too nice for Housewives. She’s just such a fabulous woman so I’m very good friends with her.”

Vanderpump also talks to two women from the very first season of the Bravo reality show.

“I speak to Camille Grammer.” She said. “I occasionally speak to [Taylor Armstrong]. The rest of them? No. I never heard from them. I hoped it wouldn’t be that way because I believed that I had authentic friendships.”

