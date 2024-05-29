Lisa Vanderpump Says She Knew That Her Castmate Was Being Cheated on

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump says she knew information about her former castmate.

During an appearance on the May 29 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” host Alex Cooper asked Vanderpump if she had ever “known a castmate’s partner was cheating.” The “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer replied, “Yes, I have.”

“Well, there was somebody, recently, that had this complicated scenario. Yeah. In one the shows [I have starred on]. I’m not telling you. And I kind of knew. Yeah, I’ve known, yeah,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump shared she did not inform her unidentified castmate that she knew that their partner was unfaithful.

“No I didn’t say anything. Because sometimes people don’t want to hear it,” explained the “Food Stars” host.

She also stated she does not appreciate reality television stars, specifically those on RHOBH, who are not transparent about their relationship issues. She said she has taken issue with individuals who announce their separation or divorce after years of concealing their marital problems.

“Suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean. Oh my king. Oh my this, oh my that.’ Life is not like that,” said Vanderpump.

Cooper asked Vanderpump if she was talking about RHOBH stars, Dorit Kemsley or Kyle Richards. As fans are aware, Dorit Kemsley announced her separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley in May 2024. Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, confirmed their separation in 2023.

Vanderpump responded, “No, you’re not guessing or doing or saying anything.”

“That is not the headline I’m living with. So no. It’s not either of them. It could be. But it’s not,” continued the Bravo personality with a laugh.

In addition, Vanderpump said she did not know that “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval had cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Lisa Vanderpump Said She Was Not Surprised by Dorit Kemsley’s Split

While filming the May 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Vanderpump stated that she did not find Dorit Kemsley’s separation from PK Kemsley shocking. According to Vanderpump, she and PK Kemsley have mutual friends who informed her about their relationship issues. Vanderpump stated that the couple has “been separated for quite a long time.”

Vanderpump also said she was saddened by the situation as the estranged couple have two children, Jagger and Phoenix.

“They’ve got children involved. And I hope they work it out. I really do,” said the RHOBH alum.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards’ Separation

Vanderpump discussed Richards and Umansky’s separation during a January 2024 interview with the “TODAY” show. She said she was aware of “many rumors” surrounding the former couple before they announced their split. Vanderpump clarified that she did not believe the rumors.

“I’m kind of the biggest advocate of not listening to rumors,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump, who ended her friendship with Richards in 2019, said she was upset for her former RHOBH co-star.

“I feel very sad for her. Because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near. It was very important to her,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” producer. “She kind of always gave the impression of everything being perfect. Whether it was or wasn’t. I think it’s a shame. I really do.”

The 63-year-old then shared she “hope[s] they find a way back to each other.”

During a May 2024 appearance on the “[Expletive] Bible” podcast, Richards shared that Umansky no longer lives in their Encino family home. She also stated that she views her nearly 30-year marriage as a success despite their breakup.

“I was very proud of my marriage. And the family that we built. So it was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, ‘This was a success. No matter what,'” said the mother of four.