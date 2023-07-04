Lisa Vanderpump Photographed with the VPR Cast at Pump 2 Days Before Closing

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has made her name as a restaurateur in West Hollywood over the past decade, but now one of her most popular locations is closing its doors. Vanderpump announced in May 2023 that her bar and restaurant, Pump, would be shutting down on July 5. Now, days before the closing, Vanderpump has been spotted filming at the West Hollywood hot spot with various members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, who just began production on their 11th season.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to,” the Vanderpump told E! News as to why Pump was closing, “After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Reporters and fans across social media shared photos and video footage of various VPR cast members attending a closing party for Pump on July 2, three days before the restaurant, which first opened during the early seasons of Vanderpump’s RHOBH spinoff series.

Lisa Vanderpump Gives a Closing Speech to Pump’s Patrons

One TikTok user shared a clip of Vanderpump taking the microphone to share a few words with Pump’s staff and patrons, thanking them for their hand in making the spot a success over the years.

“My Pump boys, you are exceptional. I love you, and so many of you are going to be at TomTom, so officially, I’d say that’s a wrap and the Pump has left the building. Goodnight,” Vanderpump said before grabbing her husband and business partner Ken Todd’s hand and leading him away from the crowd. The British reality star and business mogul also responded, “I love you” to one grateful fan on her way off camera.

Other fan footage includes photos of Vanderpump having an on-camera conversation with VPR cast members Scheana Shay and Lala Kent as well as a separate conversation with Shay, Kent, and fellow cast members Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and Allie Lewber, all of whom are returning from the show’s 10th season, during which Madix’s then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval shocked viewers when the news broke that he had been having a months-long affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval and Leviss were both absent from the Pump closing party, and their futures with the show remain unclear, as filming has begun without either of them.

Pump Was Busier Than Ever During Its Closing Week

A TMZ tour bus caught up with Lisa Vanderpump on June 30, prior to her Pump closing party, and asked her about the end of her restaurant, and Vanderpump confirmed there was no way Pump would actually remain open past the 5th of July, although they had been as busy as ever in their final days.

“We’re slammed with reservations. We’ve got, like, 1,000 reservations on Sunday. It’s like it was before Covid, which is kind of ridiculous now. But I’m opening two other restaurants, so…” Vanderpump said, referring to both her Las Vegas restaurants (Vanderpump Cocktail Lounge and Vanderpump à Paris) as well as the newly announced Wolf by Vanderpump, which LVP is planning to open in Lake Tahoe this winter.

