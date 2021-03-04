Lisa Vanderpump’s Fans Blast ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Husband for Shady Comment

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband PK Kemsley posted a social media comment that seemed to be about Lisa Vanderpump, and her fans came at him in full force.

The husband of Dorit Kemsley reacted to an Instagram photo posted by RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna. In the pic, Rinna was edited to look like her face was the model in Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting.

But instead of complimenting Rinna, PK Kemsley posted a remark that seemed to shade another Lisa — aka Vanderpump — in the comments section.

“You ain’t no moaning Lisa, “ Kemsley wrote to Rinna. “That title belongs to someone else…”

The photo received more than 25,000 likes but many commenters did not like Kemsley’s joke.

PK Kemsley Was Slammed by Lisa Vanderpump’s Fans in a Long String of Comments to the Post

Many commenters were turned off by Kemsley’s comment, with some accusing the talent manager and businessman of being “jealous” of Vanderpump. Others told him to “get a life.”

Others pointed out that Kemsley and his wife wouldn’t even be on RHOBH if it weren’t for the SUR restaurateur.

“He wouldn’t even be on housewives if it wasn’t for LVP!” one fan wrote. “All that s— she caused them, oh how people forget no loyalty all about. “

And others noted that all Kemsley seems to want to talk about is Vanderpump, even though she quit the Bravo reality show after nine seasons in 2019.

“PK being obsessed with not only LVP but the women on the show as that’s all he seems to post about,” one commenter wrote.

“This is their second season without LVP but she’s all they can talk about..too busy covering up each other’s fraud to give us an authentic show,” another chimed in.

“Is PK being paid to be a petty a—b-tch getting involved in women business?” another wanted to know.

PK & Dorit’s Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump Ended Over the Puppy Gate Drama That Played out on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in 2019

The Kemsleys were first introduced on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016 as friends of Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd.

But the friendship was destroyed after the Beverly Beach founder adopted a puppy from Vanderpump’s Dog Foundation and then gave it away to someone who dropped the dog off at a kill shelter.

The dog eventually made its way safely back to Vanderpump Dogs, but the gossip about the scandal became a major storyline on Vanderpump’s final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vanderpump was accused of leaking the story to a tabloid to humiliate Kemsley, and Rinna even questioned if the Bravo queen bee drew attention to her dog rescue as a way to score herself a dog-themed spinoff, according to E! News.

Vanderpump’s husband and PK Kemsley were old friends from their days living in England, but the hurtful comments and accusations hurled during Puppy Gate caused permanent damage.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dorit said the blowout marked the end of the decades-long friendship

“I didn’t think it would end like that, quite honestly,” she admitted, per Us Weekly.

