Bravo Alum Says RHOBH Star Has a Lot of Skeletons in Her Closet

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is unhappy with her former castmate, Lisa Vanderpump.

During the June 24 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Mellencamp stated that she did not appreciate Vanderpump’s comments about RHOBH star Kyle Richards. Mellencamp, who has remained friends with Richards, referenced that Vanderpump suggested that she believed the “Halloween” actress has been coy about her friendship with Morgan Wade for attention during a June 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

Mellencamp labeled Vanderpump’s remark as “a low blow.” She then alleged that the RHOBH cast knows Vanderpump has secrets she would not want to be shared.

“I think all of us that were together on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ knows a lot of skeletons that are in Lisa’s closet and I don’t see us throwing those out in interviews,” said Mellencamp.

Lisa Vanderpump Stated She Was Not Interested in the Rumors Regarding Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade

During her June 2024 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Vanderpump stated she did not care if Richards and Wade were romantically involved. Richards has repeatedly denied rumors that she and Wade have a romantic relationship.

Vanderpump also stated she believed Bravo fans are “interested in what you’re hiding.”

“If [Richards] said, ‘Hey! I’m sleeping with this woman. People after three or four times would be like, ‘Shut up already. We don’t care,” said Vanderpump. “But if it’s ambiguous, then it’s like — but maybe she’s doing that for a reason.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said She Was Aware 1 of Her Co-Stars Was Being Cheated on

Vanderpump has starred on RHOBH, “Vanderpump Rules,” and the Hulu series, “Vanderpump Villa.” During a May 2024 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vanderpump stated that she was aware that one of her co-stars was being cheated on.

“There was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario, yeah, in one of the shows. I’m not telling you. And I kind of knew. Yeah, I’ve known,” said Vanderpump.

The mother of two also stated that she does not like when couples hide their relationship problems before announcing their separation.

“Suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean.’ Or ‘My king.’ Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together,” said the 63-year-old.

She clarified that she was not talking about Richards or RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley. As fans are aware, Richards is separated from her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. In addition, Kemsley announced that she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley decided to separate in May 2024.

Kyle Richards Shared She Was Unhappy With Her Former RHOBH Star

Richards addressed Vanderpump’s “Call Her Daddy” comments in a May 2024 Amazon Live. She stated that she believed Vanderpump had referenced her marriage to Umansky, as his pet name for her was “love bean.”

“Trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie. And she knows that,” said Richards. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

The RHOBH star also warned that she knew information about Vanderpump.

“If she wants to talk like that then I would be happy to get into with her side of the street. But I don’t think she wants that,” stated Richards.