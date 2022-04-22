Lisa Vanderpump Accuses RHOBH Producers of Shady Move

Lisa Vanderpump left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2019 following the season-long “Puppygate” scandal involving a rescue dog from her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.

The OG Housewives star was accused by leaking a story about the scandal to tabloids, and she left the show on bad terms with most of her co-stars. But she has teased that she would consider a return to “RHOBH” if several of the current stars were fired.

In 2021, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to the show with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley still on the cast, but she revealed she wouldn’t mind working with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump said in 2021. “I haven’t watched the show. …And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

But Vanderpump’s tune has changed since then — and she’s pointing fingers at producers.

Lisa Vanderpump Gave Her Final Answer on a RHOBH Return & Accused Producers of Setting Her Up

Vanderpump gave fans an update on her feelings about RHOBH in an April 2022 interview with Page Six. In the interview, she called the Bravo reality show “a nightmare” and added, “I’m happy I left. I tried to leave three or four times.”

“I would never go back,” Vanderpump added. That’s a hot mess that I could do without.”

Vanderpump also accused producers of leaking the negative PuppyGate story about the dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted – and was ultimately returned to a kill shelter.

Vanderpump told Page Six she believes showrunners “gave the story that threw [her] under the bus.”

“I think it was production that did it,” she said. “I feel like the producers gave the story … I’m not happy that they tried to blame me.”

A RHOBH Producer Accused Vanderpump of Leaking the Story

In the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” executive producer Chris Cullen said Vanderpump wanted “explosive secrets” and “gossipy moments” revealed on the show, “but she didn’t want her hands dirty,” so she also used others co-stars to stir up rumors. But Cullen also stated that it was Vanderpump herself who went to a tabloid with the story about Dorit Kemsley’s adopted dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, being temporarily placed in a kill shelter after Kemsley decided not to keep the pup.

“When Lisa lost the narrative in the show, and she realized that it wasn’t going the way she wanted, that’s when she leaked the story to the press,” Cullen stated in the book, per E! News.

Vanderpump has repeatedly denied having any involvement in the story, which took place during “RHOBH” filming in 2018.

In “Not All Diamonds and Rose,” Evolution Media President Alex Baskin claimed that Vanderpump even asked a “RHOBH” producer to “sit the cast down and tell them they needed to believe her,” but producers refused to do so.

